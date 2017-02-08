Workshop For Chronic Disease Self-Management in Town of Niagara

Share with:

A Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Town of Niagara (Calvin Richards) Community Center (7000 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, 14305) from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

There is no charge to attend.

The purpose of the workshop is to provide simple steps that help people manage symptoms of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain, arthritis or chronic anxiety, to promote active and fulfilling lifestyles and to help people feel better.

Program instructors encourage caregivers to attend as well, as the program provides opportunities for caregivers to share and support each other.

The workshop is sponsored by the Niagara County Department of Health and Niagara County Office for the Aging. To register, contact the Niagara County Department of Health at (716) 278-1900 or NY Connects through the Office for the Aging at (716) 438-3030. If your group or organization is interested in scheduling a workshop, please call the Nursing Division at (716) 278-1900. More info on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/niagaracountyhealth