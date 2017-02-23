Verel Begins Second Term as President of Judges and Police Conference

Share with:

Martial Arts Hall of Fame member A. J. Verel will be sworn in for his second term as president of the Judges and Police Conference of Erie County this week (Thursday, Feb. 23) at Doc Sullivans, 474 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo.

Officers and club members will be sworn in by Sheriff Tim Howard, a past president of the organization, during the program that begins at 5 p. m. with a $20 admissin cost.

In addition to Verel, other officers who will be sworn in are Norman Mattar, 1st VP; Thomas Gambino, 2nd VP; Madeline Harvey, secretary; Ernesto Leonetti, treasurer; and Patrick Castiglia, sergeant at arms.

Serving on the board of directors are Judges Sheila DiTullio and Deanne Tripi, Jennifer Sturgeon, Dan Cotter, Jerry Sentz, Paul Ramunno, Roy Ehlenfield, Michael Williams, Jim Carr, Karen Case, and Public Administrator Acea Mosey.

Organized in 1932 in Buffalo, the Judges and Police Conference of Erie County is the largest conference in Western New York and is dedicated to providing a forum of social exchange between the judiciary, law enforcement, and all others engaged in related fields within the criminal justice system.

The conference annually awards scholarships in the criminal justice field and has begun to work with disadvantaged and at-risk youth in the county as part of its mission.