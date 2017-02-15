Success of Gala demonstrates support for Memorial Hospital

Share with:

by Dharshan and Shannon Jayasinghe

Dr. Michael and Liz Mitchell

Co-chairs, The Premier 2017

Western New York again demonstrated just how much it appreciates and supports Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on January 14 when 950 people attended Memorial’s sold out annual gala, The Premier.

This year marked the gala’s 13th year at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, which once again provided five-star food, entertainment, and beautiful accommodations.

We were pleased to honor two very special people for their service to Memorial and the community, Dr. Komal Chandan and James Roscetti. Dr. Chandan has served our community as a family practice physician since 1992 and is known far and wide for the knowledgeable and compassionate care he has always provided his patients. He now shares his wisdom and vast knowledge with new physicians as a faculty member of Memorial’s Osteopathic Family Practice Residency Program.

Mr. Roscetti is a longtime Memorial board member and chair who also serves as deputy counsel to the Niagara Falls City School District. He has served as a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority commissioner and as a trustee for Niagara County Community College, the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, Niagara Falls Public Library and the YMCA of Niagara Falls.

Enjoying the evening with all our guests was tremendously rewarding as was seeing everyone so generously support this wonderful healthcare institution. We are also very grateful to everyone who generously made our text-to-pledge drive a success – raising over $45,000! Proceeds from The Premier, which has raised well over a million dollars during the past 13 years, will support Memorial Medical Center’s Full Circle of Heart Care, a comprehensive heart health improvement initiative.

It takes a dedicated team to produce The Premier. We are grateful for the generous support of more than 80 corporate and individual sponsors. Special thanks go to our hosts, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and the Seneca Nation of Indians for sponsoring the headline entertainment. The management and staff at Seneca Niagara really distinguished themselves in providing us all with a five-star experience.

Special thanks also go to our many volunteers. We couldn’t be more grateful for their hard work. And WGRZ-TV news reporter and anchor Maryalice Demler was just stellar as our mistress of ceremonies!



The Premier 2017 was an unforgettable celebration thanks to the support of all our sponsors, contributors, volunteers and attendees. Thank you all for your contributions — we hope to see you again next year!

Caption: Attorney James Roscetti (left) with former State Senator George Maziarz. Roscetti, chairman of the board at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, was honored for his efforts to place Memorial at the vanguard of community service and modern technology despite its being located in one of America’s poorest cities.