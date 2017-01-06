Source: Cuomo Finds Ceretto Cush Job at State Parks

This just in:

Since publishing our article on “Are Democrats Scrambling to Find a Job for Ceretto” we have been informed that former Assemblyman John Ceretto (Democrat- Republican- Democrat) has landed a job with the NY State Parks and will be stationed at the Niagara Falls State Park.

His “title” will be “Project Coordinator”.

Thanks to the efforts of Gov. Andrew Cuomo who lured John away from the Republicans last year in time to lose his seat to a Republican Angelo Morinello, Ceretto is starting in the next week, according to our source.

On State Parks website, there is no salary listed for this position since it seems to have been created purely for Ceretto and is a patronage position with no specific, discernible duties. The salary is expected to be $80,000 per year. Ceretto has not taken a civil service exam, and this new title of course is not a competitive title position. Its a political hire position without an official salary grade. There is no exam for it.

(To learn more, go to https://careermobilityoffice.cs.ny.gov/cmo/gotit and search “project coord” in the search box. Then click the title on the search results page, click “view a breakdown of positions by county” in the first paragraph of the job title page, and you will see one (1) position in Niagara county with 49040 as the agency code. That is NYS Parks agency code.)