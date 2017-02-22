Senior Wishes is looking for seniors who have wishes they need to fulfill

Senior Wishes, WNY’s only program dedicated to enriching the lives of deserving seniors by granting meaningful wishes, is continually on the lookout for more seniors to assist.

Senior Wishes’ first wish was granted in March 2014, and since then the organization has been recognizing WNY’s seniors in increasing numbers with the support of community members and corporate sponsors. The non-profit was created by the United Church Home Society with a mission to foster respect and appreciation for seniors through wish fulfillment.

According to Wendy Miller Backman, Senior Wishes Executive Director, “Senior Wishes was created to recognize that our aging seniors still have things they want to do, places they want to go, or people they want to see. We transform those dreams into a reality.”

Other wishes granted have included travel to reunite family members, including a recent trip allowing a grandmother to visit her sick granddaughter; trips to sporting or cultural events; painting, photography and swim lessons; makeovers; and museum tours.

Wish recipients must meet the following requirements: Age 65+ and a resident of WNY; U.S. Citizen; annual income $38,000 or less for a household of one or $44,000 or less for a household of two or a permanent resident of a care facility; cognitively, emotionally and physically capable of communicating and experiencing the wish; and unable to fulfill the wish on their own.

Senior Wishes has granted 82 wishes, and strives to grant more wishes to deserving seniors in 2017. To learn how to apply for a wish, visit www.seniorwishes.org or call 716-508-2121.