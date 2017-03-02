Roscetti For City Court Judge Event Draws Crowd

Share with:

A meet-and-greet event for Niagara Falls City Court candidate Alan Roscetti was held last Monday at the Buffalo Wing Joint and P. U. B. on Niagara Falls Blvd.

A turnout of Niagara Falls residents show that Roscetti has a strong following in this city.

Among the prominent political figures in attendance were Niagara Falls City Republican Chairman Bill Carroll, Lewiston GOP Chairman Jerry Wolfgang and Republican city council candidate Sam Archie.

Providing plenty of entertainment was young Alex Roscetti, the candidate’s toddler son, who gave it his all for his father and had plenty of fun in the process.





“It was a fun night and it is always good to get together with people and let them know I’m running for city court to serve them,” said Roscetti, a Niagara County public defender and a private attorney at his father James Roscetti’s law firm.

Melissa Morinello, campaign adviser to Roscetti (and daughter of former Judge, now State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello) said there will be future events in the coming weeks to give people a chance to talk to Alan, and folks can check out Alan’s Facebook page and his website, www.voteroscetti.com, for information.