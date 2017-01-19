RIZZO TO EXIT NT COUNCIL

Alderman: ‘Accomplished What I Set Out to Do’

NORTH TONAWANDA—Alderman Phillip R. “Russ” Rizzo will retire from public service next month, and released the following statement:

“Serving my neighbors in North Tonawanda has been the greatest privilege of my life. I have always strived to deliver effective representation for the 1st Ward and principled leadership for our city as Council President.



“In particular, I’m proud that on my watch, we alleviated flooding issues on Witmer Road, gave our auxiliary police the tools they needed, and continued our progress in redeveloping North Tonawanda’s downtown into an upscale destination.

“As many of you know, I have had my fair share of challenges this year, but was recently given a clean bill of health by my doctor. While I have loved working to make NT a stronger community, this gave me the opportunity to reflect, and I came to the realization that I had accomplished all the goals I set when I first decided to run for office.

“That realization, and a belief that our city would be well served by bringing in some fresh ideas, is why I have decided to make February 2nd my last day in office. I wish Mayor Pappas and my colleagues on the Council success in all things, and I leave with nothing but love for this great city and her people.”