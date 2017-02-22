Restaino to Run for Town of Niagara Justice

Share with:

Town of Niagara — With longtime Town Justice John Teixeira retiring this year, Anthony L. Restaino, 32, has announced he will run for Town Justice.

He is the son of Niagara County Social Services Commissioner Anthony J. Restaino, nephew of former Niagara Falls City Judge Robert M. Restaino, who is currently Vice President of the Niagara Falls School Board, and cousin to current Niagara Falls City Court Judge Danielle Restaino.

A Democrat, Anthony L. Restaino will run in the Democratic, Republican, Independence, Conservative and Working Families primaries.

No other candidate has announced he or she will seek the office.

Although it is not a requirement to be a lawyer to be a town justice in New York, Restaino is a lawyer and maintains a private law practice in Niagara and is an Assistant Attorney for Niagara County’s Child Support Enforcement Unit.

“As a longtime resident and business person in the Town of Niagara, I understand the concerns of our neighbors,” Restaino said. “I believe this is a great opportunity to use my professional training to contribute to our community.”

A graduate of Niagara University and the University of Buffalo School of Law, he serves as President of the Town of Niagara Business and Professional Association Board of Directors and is a member of the Board of Directors for Empower Inc., which was formerly Niagara Cerebral Palsy.

Referring in particular to his late grandfather, Antonio S. Restaino, Jr., Restaino said, “My family has always believed that it is important to give back to the community in which we live, that sentiment goes back to my grandfather Tony.”

Restaino also had praise for the man he hopes to replace.

“Judge Teixeira has had an incredible tenure as Town of Niagara Town Justice,” Restaino said. “He has served our community with integrity and diligence.”

Restaino graduated from the University at Buffalo Law School, receiving a Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, and was recipient of the Robert J. Connelly Award for Excellence In Trial Advocacy.

He was admitted to the New York State Bar in February 2010 and the District of Columbia Bar in May 2011

For nearly five years, Restaino worked as an associate at the law office of Thomas C. Pares handling personal injury cases, including automobile accidents, slip and falls, nursing home negligence, medical malpractice, products liability and construction site accidents.

In November 2013, he started his own law firm, Restaino Reddien, LLP., partnering with Neil E. Reddien.

Again, referring to Justice Texiera’s service to the Town of Niagara’s residents, Restaino added, “With your help, I look forward to preserving the integrity of the court, support the values of our town and help our community as the next Town of Niagara Town Justice.”