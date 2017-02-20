Sex offender, with ‘attraction for children’, offers advice to Reporter

Share with:

Night Fury <toothlessnightfuryhttp://southbuffalonews.com3@gmail.com> http://southbuffalonews.comhttp://southbuffalonews.com:47 PM (2 minutes ago) to info

This is a letter to the editor:

I would like to add some information to the letter writer, Jim Brennan, and his critique of the article you ran. First, I would like to point out four facts you may not be aware of:

– The average sexual recidivism rate for sex offenders is http://southbuffalonews.com3%, and is lower among child molesters and higher among rapists and flashers. That rate does go up when you include any crime, but most of the time those crimes revolve around the registration laws, probation/parole violations, and other petty crime. Source: http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=http://southbuffalonews.com0.http://southbuffalonews.com.http://southbuffalonews.com.454.6580&rep=rephttp://southbuffalonews.com&type=pdf

– For child sex abuse victims http://southbuffalonews.com2 and under, 95% of the perpetrators are known and trusted- like family members, family friends, babysitters, coaches, teachers, etc. Only 5% of 67,045 victims were abused by strangers. Source: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/2665http://southbuffalonews.com243_How_Safe_Are_Trick-or-Treaters_An_Analysis_of_Child_Sex_Crime_Rates_on_Halloween

– 85% of child sex abuse occurs in the residence of either the victim or the abuser- not in a park, school, or similar facility. Source: Darkness To Light’s Stewards of Children Child Sex Abuse Prevention Training

– The sex offender registry was approaching 800,000 people as of 20http://southbuffalonews.com2, and of those juvenile offenders account for 35.6% of sex offenses against minors. Sources: https://www.ncjrs.gov/pdffileshttp://southbuffalonews.com/ojjdp/227763.pdf and https://reason.com/blog/20http://southbuffalonews.com2/0http://southbuffalonews.com/23/out-of-747408-registered-sex-offenders-h

As you can see, these facts come from a variety of sources. Darkness to Light is a children’s advocacy group, and the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers is an organization that for years has made recommendations to legislators on how child sex abuse can be prevented. I can also direct you to several websites- Reform Sex Offender Laws and Women Against Registry- which are made up almost entirely of sex offenders, and their friends and family. Your original article states: “Since no one will hire them and their families often don’t want to have anything to do with them, registered sex offenders are completely dependent upon the various social services agencies that serve the Niagara Falls community for food, clothing, shelter, medical care and psychological counseling.”

Not only does that statement fly in the face of logic, it ignores the obvious fact that it is the sex offender label and stigma that prevents offenders from finding employment. A label and stigma created by legislators and media organizations such as yours. The families of offenders are often supportive of offenders. That is why Women Against Registry exists, because there are families and friends of offenders who support them. They do not support their decision to hurt someone, they support their rehabilitation. Multiple countries, such as Canada and Germany, have programs in place to rehabilitate offenders. Locally, Brunswick County in North Carolina uses a court system similar to drug court: http://www.starnewsonline.com/article/20http://southbuffalonews.com5http://southbuffalonews.com2http://southbuffalonews.com4/news/http://southbuffalonews.com5http://southbuffalonews.com2http://southbuffalonews.com9898 Stop It Now is another organization that can help inform the public on how to protect children.

I am writing to you because I consider myself a primary prevention advocate. I am also a registered sex offender, and I molested a child myself. Maybe you find it shocking that someone who molested a child can do advocacy for the primary prevention of child sex abuse, but I do not use that label of advocate lightly. I have a blog, http://preventsexoffense.blogspot.com/, which is centered around the topic of primary prevention. It is also a compilation of resources. The biggest thing I learned from hurting the child that I did is that my choices did not need to happen.

I have an attraction to children. An attraction that, as your article correctly points out, cannot be cured. However, it can be treated and managed very effectively. That is not my statement, that is the statement of professionals who work with sex offenders and child molesters. I tried to get help for my attraction three years prior to my crime, but I was given false information that pushed me away from getting help: Being told that the testing was not covered by insurance, that it would mean legal trouble, and the http://southbuffalonews.com500$ price tag for the testing is not something any rational human being would agree to.

Real treatment, such as the treatment I was given, aims to determine and address the risks, triggers, and thinking that led to the choice to hurt someone. It does not aim a cure at the attraction, it teaches offenders to manage their risks so that the attraction itself has no power over us. It is not the attraction that is the risk: It is how we respond to it, by believing we are monsters because of it, by thinking no one can understand, by refusing to tell anyone about it, by keeping it a secret, and ultimately by giving up trying to deal with it.

The Child Molestation Research and Prevention Institute makes the same statement I do, reinforced by the fact that most child (95%) sex abuse is perpetrated by adults or youth who are attracted to children: Child sexual abuse is completely preventable. Join me in making our nation’s children safer: Demand from your legislators that programs be in place to identify and treat those with attractions to children. Screen teenagers for it if need be. Once those programs are in place, you will see a drop in child sex abuse cases and society will be safer.

It is time to stop forming legislation focused on sex offenders, expecting it to keep our children safer.

It is time to stop believing lies like the idea that sex offenders are another child waiting to be raped.

It is time to eliminate the stigma against those with sexual crimes so that those who are concerned about where their thoughts and behavior is headed can come forward and ask for help, before they hurt someone, not after.

It is time to stop focusing our treatment, restriction, and reform efforts on those who have already acted

It is time to prevent it before it happens.

It is time to stop minimizing abuse by referring to a child rapist as a pedophile.

It is time to stop the blind fear and panic that makes us deaf to the real facts surrounding child sexual abuse.

Will you help that time come sooner?

Thank you for your time,

TNF http://southbuffalonews.com3

PS: Community notification has been shown to increase recidivism. http://repository.law.umich.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=http://southbuffalonews.com086&context=law_econ_archive

So the next time you run a profile on a ‘pervert’, keep in mind that you are increasing the chances that they will offend by disrupting their life, ability to work and find housing, and misleading the public into believing the person in your article is more of a threat than the real threats- those known and trusted by the community.