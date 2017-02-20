Sex offender, with ‘attraction for children’, offers advice to Reporter

|
|http://southbuffalonews.comhttp://southbuffalonews.com:47 PM (2 minutes ago)
|
This is a letter to the editor:
I would like to add some information to the letter writer, Jim Brennan, and his critique of the article you ran. First, I would like to point out four facts you may not be aware of:
– The average sexual recidivism rate for sex offenders is http://southbuffalonews.com3%, and is lower among child molesters and higher among rapists and flashers. That rate does go up when you include any crime, but most of the time those crimes revolve around the registration laws, probation/parole violations, and other petty crime. Source: http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=http://southbuffalonews.com0.http://southbuffalonews.com.http://southbuffalonews.com.454.6580&rep=rephttp://southbuffalonews.com&type=pdf
– For child sex abuse victims http://southbuffalonews.com2 and under, 95% of the perpetrators are known and trusted- like family members, family friends, babysitters, coaches, teachers, etc. Only 5% of 67,045 victims were abused by strangers. Source: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/2665http://southbuffalonews.com243_How_Safe_Are_Trick-or-Treaters_An_Analysis_of_Child_Sex_Crime_Rates_on_Halloween
– 85% of child sex abuse occurs in the residence of either the victim or the abuser- not in a park, school, or similar facility. Source: Darkness To Light’s Stewards of Children Child Sex Abuse Prevention Training
– The sex offender registry was approaching 800,000 people as of 20http://southbuffalonews.com2, and of those juvenile offenders account for 35.6% of sex offenses against minors. Sources: https://www.ncjrs.gov/pdffileshttp://southbuffalonews.com/ojjdp/227763.pdf and https://reason.com/blog/20http://southbuffalonews.com2/0http://southbuffalonews.com/23/out-of-747408-registered-sex-offenders-h
As you can see, these facts come from a variety of sources. Darkness to Light is a children’s advocacy group, and the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers is an organization that for years has made recommendations to legislators on how child sex abuse can be prevented. I can also direct you to several websites- Reform Sex Offender Laws and Women Against Registry- which are made up almost entirely of sex offenders, and their friends and family. Your original article states: “Since no one will hire them and their families often don’t want to have anything to do with them, registered sex offenders are completely dependent upon the various social services agencies that serve the Niagara Falls community for food, clothing, shelter, medical care and psychological counseling.”
Not only does that statement fly in the face of logic, it ignores the obvious fact that it is the sex offender label and stigma that prevents offenders from finding employment. A label and stigma created by legislators and media organizations such as yours. The families of offenders are often supportive of offenders. That is why Women Against Registry exists, because there are families and friends of offenders who support them. They do not support their decision to hurt someone, they support their rehabilitation. Multiple countries, such as Canada and Germany, have programs in place to rehabilitate offenders. Locally, Brunswick County in North Carolina uses a court system similar to drug court: http://www.starnewsonline.com/article/20http://southbuffalonews.com5http://southbuffalonews.com2http://southbuffalonews.com4/news/http://southbuffalonews.com5http://southbuffalonews.com2http://southbuffalonews.com9898 Stop It Now is another organization that can help inform the public on how to protect children.
I am writing to you because I consider myself a primary prevention advocate. I am also a registered sex offender, and I molested a child myself. Maybe you find it shocking that someone who molested a child can do advocacy for the primary prevention of child sex abuse, but I do not use that label of advocate lightly. I have a blog, http://preventsexoffense.blogspot.com/, which is centered around the topic of primary prevention. It is also a compilation of resources. The biggest thing I learned from hurting the child that I did is that my choices did not need to happen.
I have an attraction to children. An attraction that, as your article correctly points out, cannot be cured. However, it can be treated and managed very effectively. That is not my statement, that is the statement of professionals who work with sex offenders and child molesters. I tried to get help for my attraction three years prior to my crime, but I was given false information that pushed me away from getting help: Being told that the testing was not covered by insurance, that it would mean legal trouble, and the http://southbuffalonews.com500$ price tag for the testing is not something any rational human being would agree to.
Real treatment, such as the treatment I was given, aims to determine and address the risks, triggers, and thinking that led to the choice to hurt someone. It does not aim a cure at the attraction, it teaches offenders to manage their risks so that the attraction itself has no power over us. It is not the attraction that is the risk: It is how we respond to it, by believing we are monsters because of it, by thinking no one can understand, by refusing to tell anyone about it, by keeping it a secret, and ultimately by giving up trying to deal with it.
The Child Molestation Research and Prevention Institute makes the same statement I do, reinforced by the fact that most child (95%) sex abuse is perpetrated by adults or youth who are attracted to children: Child sexual abuse is completely preventable. Join me in making our nation’s children safer: Demand from your legislators that programs be in place to identify and treat those with attractions to children. Screen teenagers for it if need be. Once those programs are in place, you will see a drop in child sex abuse cases and society will be safer.
It is time to stop forming legislation focused on sex offenders, expecting it to keep our children safer.
It is time to stop believing lies like the idea that sex offenders are another child waiting to be raped.
It is time to eliminate the stigma against those with sexual crimes so that those who are concerned about where their thoughts and behavior is headed can come forward and ask for help, before they hurt someone, not after.
It is time to stop focusing our treatment, restriction, and reform efforts on those who have already acted
It is time to prevent it before it happens.
It is time to stop minimizing abuse by referring to a child rapist as a pedophile.
It is time to stop the blind fear and panic that makes us deaf to the real facts surrounding child sexual abuse.
Will you help that time come sooner?
Thank you for your time,
TNF http://southbuffalonews.com3
PS: Community notification has been shown to increase recidivism. http://repository.law.umich.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=http://southbuffalonews.com086&context=law_econ_archive
So the next time you run a profile on a ‘pervert’, keep in mind that you are increasing the chances that they will offend by disrupting their life, ability to work and find housing, and misleading the public into believing the person in your article is more of a threat than the real threats- those known and trusted by the community.
5 comments
Good article. Very articulate. Hopefully you get through to some people. It is sad that there will be those who read your article today and dismiss it based on your past, rather than look at the big picture of protecting children (as is your goal). That is the most frustrating part. I understand people have anger and distaste for sex offenders, but until they truly read what you have to say, truly look past the anger and judgement, children will not safe from those who have not offended yet. As you point out, 95 percent of new offenses are from those who are not on a registry. So, while people are looking at you and your house, they are not looking at the real next possible threat (those they trust the most.) After all, you were not on a registry when you offended, nobody was watching you closely. Good luck on educating the public on how best to protect our children from the World’s slowest stain.
The recidivism rate is lower than 13%.
A study relevant o NY State is “Does A Watched Pot Boil” by Jeffrey Sandler. In this study, no changes to recidivism was found after NY adopted Megan’s Law. Not only did 95% of “s*x offenders” NOT reoffend, the study found that 95% of s*x crime arrests are of folks with NO prior record.
And, not everyone on the registry has an attraction to minors. Maybe this guy does but he is in the minority. Don’t equate s*x offender with pedophile; you can be one without being the other.
In reply to Not So, the statistic is that “most child (95%) sex abuse is perpetrated by adults or youth who are attracted to children”.
We are not talking about Romeo and Juliet crimes (which should not be crimes), nor are we talking about any of the other crimes you mentioned. We are talking in that statistic about true sex abuse of a pre-pubescent child, not someone who swatted a child on the butt because of misbehavior or someone who got in trouble streaking a high school event.
You are right, though, in stating that many so-called child sex crimes have nothing to do with attraction to children.
A child is anyone under the age of eighteen. If you ask most child abuse victims, I doubt very much they will know what consent is, or what sex is, or tell you that they did not agree with what happened. My own victim told the person interviewing him that I did what I did to keep him clean- knowing what good/bad touch is, knowing to tell an adult if anyone touched him in certain places.
While there may be some crimes that were charged and convicted by overzealous prosecutors that have nothing to do with child abuse, trauma from child sex abuse is not readily noticeable by the likes of you or I. There are a great many myths surrounding child sex abuse- like the myth that victims are ready and willing to tell and adult. You may not know this, but law enforcement relies on organizations like Cornerstone that are experts in abuse to interview potential victims to determine whether they are actually victims or not. It is not simply age that determines if a crime has been committed.
I for one trust the experts in abuse to know what does and does not constitute it. And it is those experts that law enforcement typically relies on when they decide to arrest and charge someone. I do not trust legislators, prosecutors, and law enforcement to actually listen to the experts and act according to what those experts say.
TNF and his pedophile pals are using the “prevention” label as a rouse, manipulation, and grooming tool. WARNING: don’t buy it! This is so typical of these documented sociopath monsters; casting blame & responsibility for their abhorrent crimes against innocent children, anywhere except upon themselves. The fact that TNF and his offender pals are posting anonymously should speak volumes to everyone.
Please read past this ridiculous rouse, grooming effort, and disingenuous diatribe. Pedophiles such as TNF rarely have only one victim. Please make note: that TNF only anonymously admits to their sick attraction and heinous acts perpetrated against children only after being caught, prosecuted, and found guilty.
These s*xual deviants want to operate in the shadows and out of the public view with impunity; this is why they are constantly speaking out against s*x offender registry’s and the reasonable/needed restrictions placed upon them by the public and state legislatures nation wide.. Do not buy into slick and slanted presentations, their false “prevention” schemes, and the distraction manipulations. Society owes these convicted predators absolutely nothing! And even though they often wish to sound like victims hoping to gain sympathy, attention, and trust; they are anything but victims. They are Criminal Predators who prey upon the innocent. It’s the innocent victims that deserve our attention and actions; We all owe our children, women, the innocent, and all law abiding citizens serious protections from these s*xual predators. If we were to fall for TNF’s ridiculous “prevention” rouse; you would have to buy that we needed to create protections for convicted s*xual predators from the children they prey upon.
Please use your critical thinking skills and brains: If TNF13 was truly advocating for prevention; then why would be hiding be-hind pseudonyms without sharing their full name and crimes…that would be the honest and open approach to having a dialogue. Instead it’s all cut and past biased selected content and ominous appearing secrecy.
let us quote TNF’s own words: “I am writing to you because I consider myself a primary prevention advocate. I am also a registered s*x offender, and I mol*sted a child myself.” {-admission of guilt anonymously-}
“The biggest thing I learned from hurting the child that I did is that my choices did not need to happen.” {-but that is exactly what did happen, and you knew better!-}
“I have an attraction to children. An attraction that, as your article correctly points out, cannot be cured.” -{attraction, criminal history showing lack of control, and no cure = equals serious ongoing danger to children}- However, it can be treated and managed very effectively. That is not my statement, that is the statement of professionals who work with s*x offenders and child mol*sters. {-notice how TNF cast responsibility for controlling his predatory inclinations onto others-} I tried to get help for my attraction three years prior to my crime, but I was given false information that pushed me away from getting help -{they knew better, were fully aware of thier desires, and then TNF went ahead with abusing a child anywise- why, because someone else didn’t stop him.-}
This is why we have offender registers, community restrictions, civil commitment laws, and monitoring. Because there is no cure, and it’s always someone else s fault that the predator could not control themselves. Of course what is missing in all the predator manipulation is the victim. TNF is surely not speaking for them or their ruined lives, and the childhood innocence forever stolen.
There was another child molester and killer who kept a infamous blog “Blogging The Fifth Nail”. His name was Joseph E. Duncan III – more info: https://www.bizarrepedia.com/blog-of-a-serial-killer/
Considering TNF’s obsessive with commenting on s*xual predator articles and news all over the internet and around the country. There appears to be another more dubious undertone, & a very dangerous warning signal being communicated. The public should be very concerned by this behavior, because yours or your neighbors child could be next.