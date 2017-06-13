Pt. 2; The Slave Women of DOS: Lauren Salzman – a slave to be trained to accept her aging out? …

Share with:

By Frank Parlato

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

Slave woman #3: Lauren Salzman – head of education. Harem. Branded.

A comment recently posted about Lauren Salzman, in connection with DOS [Dominant Over Submissive], the women’s group guided by the teachings of Keith Raniere, reads:

“Lauren Salzman – It’s your turn for the … ‘come to Jesus’ decision. Toni [Natalie] & Kristin [Keeffe] showed how to do it – and you can learn from them to do it even better. … You’re up to bat, Lauren. There’s still time to make everyone proud and live a happy, healthy, life with a family of your own.”

This comment suggests Lauren Salzman might wish to leave Mr. Raniere

This may not be as easy as it was for Miss Natalie or Miss Keeffe. And both of them did not leave Mr. Raniere easily, as the public record shows.

Neither of them were branded. Neither gave collateral to Mr. Raniere to use to hold them in place. Neither were as enamored of Mr. Raniere, as is Miss Salzman.

Yet something is amiss in the life of Miss Salzman.

Lauren Salzman, as a member of DOS, has made a vow of lifetime slavery to Mr. Raniere. Sources say she is branded in the pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

She is a slave to both Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack – which is a surprising fact since she served longer than Miss Mack.

Miss Slazman seems to have been bypassed by Miss Mack for the role she was seen as a prime candidate for – the role of harem chief – which became vacant when Pamela Cafritz passed away last year.

Lauren Salzman has been for years a leader in all groups associated with Mr. Raniere. She is an EMP [Exploration of Meaning Practitioner], an individual who listens to concerns and secret confessions of individuals in the group and offers guidance in understanding what faults lie within them that are causing the teachings of Mr. Raniere to trouble their conscience.

She is the daughter of Nancy Salzman, longtime president of NXIVM.

As a worker, Lauren Salzman is zealous and dependable. Sources say she may assume control of some of the Executive Success Programs’ centers that have fallen apart due to the recent exposure of DOS branding.

For years, she had hoped to play a bigger role in Mr. Raniere’s harem. Miss Salzman her friends say, longed to be the woman selected to bear his children.

It is understandable from Mr. Raniere’s perspective why Miss Mack was promoted above her. Miss Mack, with her fame as an actress, can attract young actresses. The presence of beautiful young women are good for business. They present an aura of vivacity, prestige, and excitement.

In addition Miss Mack is 34, while Miss Salzman is nearly 40.

Still, no one should discount the efforts Miss Salzman made in recruiting women for Mr. Raniere over the past decade. While these women may not be models or actresses, many of these plain women have provided steady and dependable service to Mr. Raniere.

Indeed, other than the late Pamela Cafritz, it is Lauren Salzman, along with her mother Nancy Salzman, and Karen Unterreiner, who have recruited the most women for Mr. Raniere to teach.

Within the Raniere-organization, she has a large circle of influence. She assiduously helps women in “working their issues” that arise from their misunderstandings of the teachings of Mr, Raniere.

Lauren Salzman is known as the soul of kindness to many forlorn women who Mr. Raniere has temporarily banished for purposes of teaching higher truths and greater obedience.

She is also an excellent businesswoman emerging dynamically in the multi-level marketing aspect of the Raniere-organization earning commissions of six figures annually.

Still it is perhaps time for Miss Salzman to realize she may have an issue that needs to be considered in an EM session: She should be readying herself to gracefully convert to the ranks of the aging harem, and not fantasize about having children with Mr. Raniere.

Miss Salzman should think of Karen Unterreiner, Dawn Morrison, Kathy Russell, and her own mother Nancy Salzman and not Allison Mack, India Oxenberg or Nicki Clyne.

She does not have the wealth of Clare Bronfman which keeps her in the ever -twilight realm between youth and age.

Miss Salzman knows she is the shining star of the harem and that many of the other women are disastrous failures. Mr. Raniere has made it clear to her that he is only with the other women because he is a spiritual martyr and took them on for their salvation.

She knows she is the one who will save Mr. Raniere from the failures of the other woman who have burdened his spirit. But her belief that, consequently, she will marry him and have his special, spiritual, golden children as reward for sharing him with the foolish women is something she needs to deeply ponder.

Lauren Salzman has been planning to have one of Keith’s “Golden Children” for a decade or more. It has not happened. it is not likely to happen.

She is approaching 40 years old.

Allison Mack is now her slave master. Miss Mack does not probably want Miss Salzman to have a child with Mr. Raniere. She plans to have the golden children herself.

Neither does Clare Bronfman want Miss Salzman to have a child with Mr. Raniere. And Miss Bronfman funds the organization.

Of course Mr. Raniere might at any time overrule her but this is not seen as likely.

Lauren Salzman might consider adopting the role her mother, Nancy Salzman has with Mr. Raniere. In her 60’s, Nancy no longer sleeps with Mr. Raniere.

While it is not known if Nancy is branded, she is as dedicated and loyal a slave as any other member of the Raniere- inner circle. She has identified that Mr. Raniere is the Buddha of the modern age.

Instead of having sex with Mr. Raniere, Nancy cooks eggs for him. She is a slave emotionally. She once had a sexual relationship. but she came face to face with the reality that she is too old for Mr. Raniere. Nancy teaches and is president of the company. In many ways she is the figurehead of Executive Success Programs.

Lauren Salzman could be the heir apparent of her mother, as soon as she drops the misguided notion that she is to be the bride of Mr. Raniere. This may be his lesson in making Miss Mack her slave master.

If anyone close to Miss Salzman doubts the truth of this report – and it may be in error – since it is reliant on sources who claim to be credible – perhaps Lauren Salzman can demonstrate its truth or falsity by displaying to a trustworthy female witness the region around her pubic area….

Sources say it carries the brand of Keith Raniere.

