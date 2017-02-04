Print Edition – Feb 3, 2017

Share with:
Goat Island is no longer an Olmsted park. The national Olmsted Park Group should consider either have it delisted or get behind a movement to prevent “the last straw”… a hotel on Goat Island. I am encouraged to read thoughtful articles/letters by Mr. Parloto,Jim Hufnagel,Bob Baxter and Bob Borgatti addressing this travesty. We must work together to prevent the realization of Gov C’s devastating idea.
