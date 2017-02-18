Pat Robertson: Trump has God on his side

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a sign before a rally Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Bentonville, Ark. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pat Robertson says God is on Donald Trump’s side.

Not everyone in the media opposes Donald Trump.

Rev. Pat Robertson, on Feb. 15, on his

        Christian Broadcasting Network said, “[L]eft-wingers and so-called progressives are trying to destroy the country that we love and take away the freedoms they love. They want collectivism. They want socialism. What we’re looking at is free markets and freedom from this terrible, overarching bureaucracy. They want to fight as much as they can, but I think the good news is the Bible* says, “He that sits in the heavens will laugh them to scorn,” and I think that Trump’s got someone on his side that is a lot more powerful than the media.”

*Robertson Bible quote is from Psalm 2:4.

1 Comment

  1. Michael DiPaolo

    Trump also has Milo Yiannopoulos on his side, I wonder what Mr. Robertson and especially God think about that?

