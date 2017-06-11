Part 9: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Allison Mack replaces the late Pam Cafritz at top of harem

Share with:

By Frank Parlato

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

Actress Allison Mack – who was the third lead in the TV show Smallville – has assumed the top position in the harem of Keith Raniere. She has surpassed several long time harem members and assumed the role of the late Pamela Cafritz.

Part of the reason is Miss Mack has shown initiative. As a rising female leader of Mr. Raniere’s harem, Miss Mack created DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] a woman’s group where human hot iron branding and the aggressive collection of ‘collateral’ – material which can be used to blackmail women in the event of their betrayal of defection – is employed.

Not all women who are members of DOS are members of Mr. Raniere’s harem.

Many DOS members – even those with Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack’s initials branded on their pubic region – are not harem members and are unlikely to be invited to join.

They have however made “The Vow” of lifetime slavery to Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack: DOS is intended to be a worldwide organization – a united group of women branded in the name of Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack – which will be a force for good, and a female force against evil.

DOS members who perform at the highest levels may be considered for entry into the harem of Mr. Raniere.

In this respect, Miss Mack operates similarly to the late Miss Cafritz, who performed a triad role of managing recruitment for the harem and Jness, the women’s organization she co-founded with Mr. Raniere and Mariana Fernandez and supporting Mr. Raniere’s household.

After Miss Cafritz died, Miss Mack assumed leadership of Jness. Then she formed DOS and also enjoys Mr. Raniere’s presence at her household on numerous occasions.

Both women’s groups, Jness and DOS are based on the teachings of Mr. Raniere. Both require members to keep the teachings secret. Jness is open to females who want to take entry level self improvement courses on female empowerment. A beginner is not told about the higher level teachings until she proves qualified.

Since Miss Mack has assumed control of both organizations, Jness is evolving into a training ground and recruitment camp for women who may qualify for the teachings of DOS.

The ‘cream’ of Jness women are invited to join DOS, and the ‘cream’ of DOS women are invited to join Mr. Raniere’s harem [subject to his approval].

As it stands today, most new harem members are asked to accept Miss Mack as their slave master, second in command only to Mr. Raniere.

There are longtime harem members who have been ‘grand-mothered in’ and are not required to pledge obedience to Miss Mack. Some of these have their own slaves.

Miss Mack has proven capable in the recruitment department replacing many aging harem members with younger, more nubile women. In this respect she follows in the footsteps of her predecessor.

Miss Cafritz, who was the daughter of a wealthy Washington DC developer, was the prime harem builder during the years of Mr. Raniere’s ascension as a teacher.

She died of cancer in November 2016.

When she was alive, Miss Cafritz enjoyed the topmost rank among the harem, and lived for more than two decades [1989-2016] with Mr. Raniere in their jointly-owned townhouse on Flintlock Lane in Half Moon, New York.

The harem’s second woman – Mariana Fernandez – also lived with Miss Cafritz and Mr. Raniere for more than a decade.

Miss Cafritz recruited many women who served as harem members for Mr. Raniere. She also recruited a number of girls under the age of consent for him to train.

As the co founder of Jness, with Mr. Raniere and Miss Fernandez, Miss Cafritz ushered many women into the teachings of Mr. Raniere. Some of these women although not invited to join the harem nevertheless pledged their lives to work for his causes.

Some of these women – including members of the harem – defected. Some of the under-the-age-of-consent females later condemned Mr. Raniere for his actions claiming years after the fact that they were too young to consent. However, the statute of limitations passed on two of the underage girls and one committed suicide.

Mr. Raniere was never prosecuted for statutory rape.

Mr. Raniere teaches that sex with children is not immoral provided there is no pain involved. He has pointed to Mexico – where he has many devoted female students – where the age of consent is 12.

Prior to her passing, Miss Cafritz established the concept of slavery among the women who were united in slavery to Mr. Raniere. Despite being the topmost harem member, Miss Cafritz acted as slave to some of women in the harem.

Miss Cafritz encouraged new women and girls to become his slaves, and pointed out to Mr. Raniere numerous young women’s desirable physical features to encourage his amorous propensities. She used her wealth and social charm to make new women feel welcome and always told the young ones that having sex with Mr. Raniere would be the luckiest occasion of their lives.

Out of her six figure annual stipend from her father’s trust, Miss Cafritz paid for all of Mr. Raniere’s personal living expenses for many years.

In their domicile, she regarded herself not only Mr. Raniere’s slave, but also a slave to her sister wife and live-in harem member, Mariana Fernandez who was 20 years her junior. Miss Fernandez is rumored to be pregnant with Mr. Raniere’s child.

After Miss Cafritz died in November 2016, members of the harem felt she continued to live on with them. Harem members reportedly continued to utilize her bank accounts and credit cards after she died as if she were still living – in the service of Mr. Raniere.

For some time Mr. Raniere and other members of the harem were instructed not to divulge Miss Cafritz had died. It was speculated they needed time to clear up financial affairs related to her estate before the banks and the trustees learned about her passing. Some harem members, it is believed, felt close enough to Miss Cafritz that they felt comfortable signing her name on banking and other documents after she died in order to avoid any confusion that might occur if the financial institutions knew about her death.

Discussions were held with some of the followers with Mr. Raniere about freezing Miss Cafritz body. Discussion were held about flying her frozen body to the FIJI Islands where she might be restored to life once Mr. Raniere or some other scientist discovered a cure for cancer.

Miss Cafritz had such faith in Mr. Raniere that she believed that he controlled the weather in the Albany area. Prior to her death she spoke of having her body frozen until Mr. Raniere discovered a way to bring her back to life.

Miss Mack reformed the model Miss Cafritz employed and enhanced it, creating an organized system where women obey her daily instructions.

Her structure is based on a 6-6-6- model. She has six slaves who in turn are required to get six slaves and each of these six are required to get six more slaves.

From there, the movement can spread infinitely. Miss Mack has also introduced corporal punishment as part of the disciplinary process. Failure to recruit slaves results in prescribed corporal punishment. To date this has been administered through a brisk and painful [but not permanently injurious] paddling on the naked buttocks of the offending slave.

According to http://www.allisionmack.com, Mr. Raniere began to ‘mentor’ her beginning around 2006. It led to her quitting her acting career and she learned from him “a deep connection to the nature of humanity as it relates to acting as an art form, and a tool for personal evolution.”

In 2013, Mr. Raniere worked with Miss Mack to develop a company called The Source which she serves as president and a trainer. The Source is marketed to actors. The curriculum consists in part of videos of Mr. Raniere discussing “the art of compassion, utilizing the disciplines of acting and expression.”