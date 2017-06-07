Part 2:Branded slaves and Master Raniere; More details of secretive master-slave ‘branding’ group revealed

Share with:

By Frank Parlato

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

According to sources:

As reported this week, Keith Raniere, conceptual founder of a host of ‘self-improvement’ companies, and actress Allison Mack have founded a women’s group which includes human branding, the acceptance of a master-slave relationship and the handing over of nude photographs and audio confessions to ensure members do not reveal secret teachings of the group.

The publication of the secret branding rites of the ‘master-slave’ group known as ‘DOS’ has prompted calls from concerned individuals worried about the safety of the women and the legality of the organization’s practices.

DOS stands for Dominant Over Submissive or in Latin: Dominus-Servus.

Miss Mack, who appeared in the television series Smallville in the role of Chloe Sullivan, is the operational director of DOS. Mr. Raniere is the conceptual founder. Both Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack’s initials appear on the scared tissue of the women’s pubic area after the hot iron branding is applied. The brand occupies about two inches by two inches of space on the pubic region and is applied below the line where women normally wear underwear or bathing suits.

In addition to branding ‘K-R-A-M’ on the women, the all-female group are required to give Miss Mack what DOS’ members call “collateral”. This consists usually of nude photographs and recordings of confessions of an embarrassing or damning nature – to ensure members remain loyal to the leaders and do not reveal any of the secret teachings of the group.

Mr. Raniere is the only male member of DOS and is slave master of all the women. Miss Mack has acknowledged him publicly as her mentor, although she has yet to admit publicly of the existence of DOS.

Miss Mack in turn is the slave master of the women. Sources have identified at least two dozen women who have accepted Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack as their slave masters.

Mr. Raniere is also conceptual founder of Executive Success Programs, NXIVM, Knife of Aristotle, the Ethicist, the Society of Protectors, The Source, and Jness –an all-women’s group from which most members identified with DOS also have membership.

Miss Mack is on the executive board of Jness. Members of Jness, like all organizations based on Mr. Raniere’s teachings, require students to sign confidentiality agreements prohibiting disclosure of the teachings. Advanced teachings in most programs require students to post collateral to prevent them from revealing important proprietary teachings.

While Jness operates with secrecy, preliminary membership is open to students without pledging collateral. Once a women advances in Jness, she is offered an opportunity to be introduced to the higher teachings of Mr. Raniere.

Miss Mack has written on allisonmack.com that Jness offers a “profound educational curriculum” that leads to “a greater understanding of the secret, honest world of femaleness.”

In addition to nude photographs or recordings of confessions, collateral can be assignations of signatory power on bank accounts, deeds, addendum to wills, and trusts, diverting inheritances to Mr. Raniere’s organizations or designee and are held in escrow. The pledger would lose her property collateral if Mr. Raniere determined that a breach occurred. In the case of nude photos and confessions, these would be released to individuals or the public as Mr. Raniere deems necessary to prevent further disclosures.

To maintain membership in DOS, women are required to make monthly offerings of collateral.

Entry into DOS begins with an invitation by a DOS member to a woman – usually already a member of Jness – to join a secret sorority where Mr. Raniere’s hidden teachings are more fully revealed.

It is followed by tendering collateral to Miss Mack and Mr. Raniere through the woman who invites a new member. Following the tender of collateral, the agreement to accept a master-slave relationships is required. The woman who makes the invitation becomes the immediate slave master of the women who is invited and to whom the former must refer to the latter as “master.” All members are required to recruit a specified number of slaves and all members are the slaves of Miss Mack and ultimately to Mr. Raniere.

Following the delivery of collateral, a probationary period ends with the hot iron branding and an agreement to follow Mr. Raniere for the duration of life.

Members are required to wear symbolic ‘collars’ in the form of a necklace, a waistlace or anklelace at all times to show obedience. Members must also request permission to retire for sleep and be prepared for readiness drills on a 24 hour basis, which require the slave to respond to a text message from Miss Mack or Mr. Raniere within 60 seconds or face corporal punishment via paddling.

DOS members are placed on special diets to enhance their ability to comprehend Mr. Raniere’s teachings.

Mr. Raniere is headquartered in Albany and has maintained offices in Niagara Falls, Los Angeles, and Mexico and elsehwere.

[Stay tuned for part 3 which will reveal more of the secret initiation process and teachings of DOS. For those seeking to provide information or receive assistance, I may be reached at 716-990-5740. My email is frankparlato@gmail.com.]