part 12: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: DOS and other Raniere groups facing critical shortage of new recruits

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] is a women’s group based on the conceptual teachings of Keith Raniere and operated by former television actress Allison Mack.

Some say that, after Pamela Cafritz died last year, Mr. Raniere needed to tighten his hold on women who might consider leaving now that the unifying energy of Miss Cafritz was no more.

He promoted Miss Mack to top harem status. DOS was created. It was meant to remain secret.

People are failing to grasp the dynamic Mr. Raniere intended and cannot see past the exotic aspect of human branding of women as slaves, and the requirement that women give ‘collateral”. The reaction to DOS practices has been mainly negative.

Mr. Raniere explains collateral is not something designed to use as blackmail. Collateral is meant to entice women to be intrigued by an incredible opportunity to join an all female program to build honor and character.

Collateral shows a woman is serious. Graphic nude pictures and recorded confessions of crimes or embarrassing, relationship-destroying confessions are all that is needed to get started to learn more about DOS. Collateral is meant to protect women by preventing them from exposing the secrets of DOS.

The exposure of DOS secrets have caused defections which are hurting the overall Raniere-organization. More than 60 people have de-enrolled from Executive Success Programs in Vancouver. The center is now closed.

Los Angeles ESP is closed. San Francisco – the new ESP center – founded by Lauren Salzman – is seeing its coaches defecting. Its future remains in doubt.

In Mexico, ESP people are asking questions about whether DOS and the human branding of women is true. Mr. Raniere’s supporters are denying it and telling women who are branded to deny it for now.

In Albany, it has become impossible to get new recruits for ESP.

Everyone in Albany has heard of Mr. Raniere prior to DOS and many conclude he heads a cult thanks in part to a series of stories published in the Albany Times Union.

The series revealed many of Mr. Raniere’s relationships with women and how they ended unhappily for women. Mr. Raniere said the stories were slanted and untrue and he instructed followers not to read the stories.

Mr. Raniere’s new companies – such as the Source, and the Knife or Aristotle – have been exposed as being connected to him and people are refusing to join.

The Society of Protectors, the men’s group, has lost its top leaders.

In the past, Miss Mack could be counted on to recruit at least one young actress from each training session of the Source into DOS. Now the Source cannot get enough people to even form a class.

Things have reached an extreme in almost every area.

The normally careful vetting process at Jness, the women’s group based on the teachings of Mr. Raniere, used to slowly indoctrinate new women into the concept of slavery in DOS. Now the process has been expedited to a point that some call reckless. Women are being pitched to become slaves after just a few days at Jness.

Even the secretive DOS group is stymied among women who have already given collateral. DOS is subdivided into groups under the direction of a female slave who acts as sub master to a pod of six female slaves.

For instance, Lauren Salzman is a branded slave of Miss Mack. In turn Miss Salzman is master to a group of slaves who answer to her and refer to her as master. Each of her slaves are expected to get six slaves and brand them.

Now slaves are reporting they are having difficulty recruiting new slaves. Since the exposure of DOS, a number of women scheduled to be branded canceled their appointments with Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. to go under her midnight torch.

India Oxenberg lined up several young women for branding to complete her six slave requirement. The women gave collateral but canceled at the last minute after the branding concept was exposed in a hostile light.

This was unfortunate for Miss Oxenberg; her failure comes with the punishment of a brisk and painful bare buttocks paddling. But things are so tortured at headquarters in Albany, there is talk now that Miss Oxenberg might be spared the paddling, despite the rule requiring it, out of fear that she might leave DOS if the paddling is too brisk.

This kind of chaos is unsettling to many who know discipline is needed to restore stability.

Still it is not entirely Miss Oxenberg’s fault. If only the secrets of DOS had been kept hidden, Miss Oxenberg would be happily training her slaves, supporters say, as she continues her training as a slave.

The rules of DOS are, once a woman appears at the branding ceremony, she is physically restrained from leaving and held down and forcibly branded. Miss Oxenberg had women set to attend the ceremony when secret practices of DOS leaked out and her intended slaves canceled.

Reports are coming in that every slave is having difficulty finding recruits.

Things are so desperate that slaves are required to check in daily to let their masters know what efforts they are making to try to recruit slaves. And none of the news is good.

DOS slaves keep two phones – one for normal daily duties and one for secret DOS phone calls. The DOS phone is utilized to for contact between master and slaves. One can easily tell which is which, for the DOS phone is filled with texts that begin with the word “master.”

Pity poor Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. Not only does she have to remain on call with one phone as a doctor who might be needed for a patient. And, as a DOS slave, she has to keep her DOS phone by her at all times for readiness drills and commands from her master.

Women who know Dr. Roberts could not at first understand why she had such a loud text alert for one of her phone. Little did they know that the DOS phone alert must be able to wake her up at night from sound sleep for readiness drills. She like the other DOS slaves have to respond to her master within 60 seconds or someone is going to get a severe bare buttocks paddling.

Those who have had conversations on their DOS phone know that these are not happy conversations of late. Even the Mexican women who are hard pressed to explain why they suddenly carry around two phones are experiencing difficulty in recruiting Mexican slaves.

Back in the states the story is the same.

Souki Mehdaoui is trying desperately to find recruits but has been stymied at every turn.

Michele Hatchette has failed to get her quota of slaves and faces bare bottom paddling.

Alicia Novak is out looking for slaves and is headed for a bare naked paddling.

Diane Goodman moved to Albany from Vancouver just to assist in recruitment efforts of DOS, She is experiencing significant pushback everywhere.

This is not a good time for the women slaves of DOS.

If it were not for Clare Bronfman, a slave of Master Raniere, the massive financial losses the Raniere organization is now experiencing would cause it to collapse.

Miss Bronfman alone is financially supporting the entire organization and keeping it afloat so that the slaves of Mr. Raniere are not forced to scatter, Once the publicity dies down it may be possible to resume branding women.

Meantime, women who have already been branded are complaining they are experiencing side effects. The cauterizing iron is made of metal, heated to a dull red glow and applied to the pubic area of the DOS woman being initiated. The initials of Keith Raniere are applied.

However, scarring takes a long time to heal and women are reporting that branding hurts more than they were told, and continues to hurt after months.

Some doctors are telling women that their pubic branding may effect their ovaries and inhibit their ability to have children. Dr. Roberts D.O. who performed the branding never told the women that this might happen.

She did however provide women with clear gauze, Neosporin and other antiseptic materials needed to prevent infection – but the pain and the itching is intense.

The public exposure of DOS is causing humiliation, added to physical pain.

Some say this website is slowing down the healing process of the branded women by exposing DOS in an unflattering light.

