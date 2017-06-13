Part 1 The Slave Women of DOS – Revealed

Share with:

By Frank Parlato

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

Slave Women 1 & 2 Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O.

When she speaks of Keith Raniere, Allison Mack gets kind of small – and tears well up as she says in a breathless whisper, “He is my mentor.”

But when it comes time to work for Mr. Raniere she shows a hard headed competence. Miss Mack heads up Jness, the women’s group, and The Source, for actors; both are based on the conceptual teachings of Mr. Raniere.

Miss Mack also leads DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] a women’s group where members are branded with a hot cauterizing iron on their pubic region with Miss Mack’s and Mr. Raniere’s initials. The branding marks the DOS women as slaves.

DOS members provide material that can be used against them in the event of defection which DOS calls “collateral.” DOS women eat and sleep as they’re told. They must provide nude pictures of themselves and text a photo of their pubic branding to their masters every day to ensure the brand remains intact and legible.

Miss Mack has used Jness as fertile hunting grounds to recruit more slave women for DOS.

Every time she holds a training for The Source, the resourceful Miss Mack usually is able to convince at least one nubile actress to get mentoring from Mr. Raniere as she heads them toward the gateways of DOS.

It is well known Miss Mack heads the slave women of DOS. But who are the others?

Sources within DOS are reluctant to say too much since Mr. Raniere has ample collateral that could be used against them and he is not known as a shy man when it comes to retaliation. Much collateral has to be given before the branding ceremony takes place. Once branding is accomplished more collateral is required.

As mentioned above, the slave women of DOS photograph their branding and send it daily to their masters. Since no two brands are identical – some people wiggled – and squirmed – when the white hot iron was applied to their pubic region – the women can be identified by a photo of their brand alone.

The recent exposure of the branding ceremony has caused a temporary suspension of branding, causing discomfiture to several women who were eager to be branded. More than a dozen brandings were canceled when news came out about DOS’s procedures.

In addition, Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O. who is now at risk of losing her medical license appears to be showing a growing reluctance to continue with the brandings of new slaves. Dr. Roberts had been assured that the branding process was to be kept secret and it was not. The loss of her medical license after all her years of hard study seems to be cruel indeed.

But Mr. Raniere does teach that pain is another expression for love. It may not be facetious to conjecture that Mr. Raniere might have known this might result in Dr. Roberts losing her medical license and permitted it as a test of her obedience.

Dr. Roberts is not only the doctor who performed the branding, she is also one of the slave women of DOS.

The followers of Mr. Raniere are claiming there is no truth to the reports of branding or the taking of collateral of the women of DOS when new students make inquiries.

There are now many inquiries.

The women who have been branded know what is true, but they have been told that, as obedient slaves, they must deny it and they must not show their brand to anyone.

Under the direction of Mr. Raniere, the women we are about to name were told that their secret branding would never be exposed. He had devised the perfect scheme for keeping this hidden from outsiders. Is this a test of their obedience? Did he err?

If it is “all lies”, as the supporters of Mr. Raniere say, it should be easy enough to prove.

The women named need only – to other women – in privacy – show the pubic region – for the scars do not lie – even if people do.

In our next post we will name more of the members of DOS…. stay tuned.

