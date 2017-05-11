ORTT TO MEET WITH FLOOD VICTIMS AT MOBILE COMMAND CENTER

Share with:

NEWFANE – State Senator Rob Ortt (R,C,I – North Tonawanda) will be at the Town of Newfane Mobile Command site at the Olcott Fire Company on Friday, May 12 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to speak with more residents affected by the flooding on Lake Ontario. Senator Ortt has been in constant communication with his constituents throughout Niagara, Orleans, and Monroe counties. He’s been listening to their concerns, offering help and visiting their properties to assess infrastructure damage and shoreline erosion. Senator Ortt has also assisted his constituents with the DEC emergency permit process, and has been working with local and federal leaders to find a long-term solution to helping shoreline property owners.

Additionally, the Senate passed legislation on Tuesday that would make emergency funding immediately available for communities along Lake Ontario affected by flooding. The measure would waive the 120-day waiting period to accelerate the availability of funds through the $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act adopted in this year’s state budget.

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Olcott Fire Company

1691 Lockport Olcott Road

Burt, NY 14028



WHO: Senator Rob Ortt

Jonathan Schultz, Niagara County Dir. of Emergency Services

Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti

Photo Opportunity Available

All Media Welcome and Encouraged to Attend