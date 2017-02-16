Olcott Fire Company to Get New Fire Engine

Share with:

Sen. Ortt Secures $130K of State Taxpayer Money for Volunteer Fire Company

The Olcott Fire Company, a volunteer fire department serving the hamlet of Olcott in the Town of Newfane in Niagara County, pop. 1,241, will replace its 15-year-old fire truck with a new Heavy Duty Response Truck that will allow members to assist with ALS support in neighboring municipalities.

State Senator Rob Ortt (R,C,I–North Tonawanda) secured $130,000 of taxpayer money for the the purchase of the truck.

Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican, said, “They don’t have a paid department. These guys do the Lord’s work in a lot of ways. They are doing great work. They are out there volunteering their time. They deserve — the residents and the firefighters — deserve the best equipment they can get.” The truck is expected to be purchased and in use this year.