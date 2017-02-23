OBAMA’S’ BAND OF THIEVES… AG SESSIONS…ENFORCE THE LAWS!

Share with:

I believe that the President is rushing to prove to us that he is a man of his word by being true to his campaign promises and honoring all of them! President Trump has nothing to prove…we know he will do everything he can to honor the promises! As far as the rest are concerned…you can lead a “donkey” to water but you can’t make him drink!

Of greater importance right now is the task of “getting his house” in order. He absolutely MUST rid his “House” of EVERY SINGLE Obama Presidential appointment, before he does anything else! Every single one is a “submarine” and will undermine and torpedo his administration for 8 years if he doesn’t clean house now!

WHAT THE NEWS MEDIAS DIDN’T REPORT;

What happened with Obama’s NSA on the General Flynn Matter? Obama’s NSA monitored a phone call between Flynn and a Russian official (perfectly legal conversation) and then someone in the Obama’s NSA, leaked it! Have you heard from the “press” it was Obama’s Administration that committed the crime? Understand, Flynn knew his conversations were recorded and he did nothing illegal. By law, his name had to be blocked. Someone from Obama’s NSA HAD to have either leaked the conversation to the press or given it to someone who gave it to the press because it is the NSA who monitored the call! That call was classified and will be tracked, people will be polygraphed and the truth will come out!

The 10 day DAG, SallyYates, refused to enforce the law because SHE didn’t like it! On 1-10-17, Federal Judge Andrew Hanen who previously cited SEVERAL Deputy AG Attorneys for lying (perjury) to the Court, barred those attorneys from appearing before 26 Federal Courts in the US! That’s unheard of !!! What bothered Judge Hanen the most was that the “Justice Department lawyers (under AG Lynch) knew the true facts and misrepresented those facts to the … 26 Plaintiff States, their lawyers and this Court on multiple occasions.” Some of those “misleadings” are indictable offenses and the new AG Sessions should proceed to prosecute. The STATE DEPT, DOJ, EPA, IRS, under Obama were out of control and in the Fast and Furious case, got away with accessory to murder of a Border Patrol Agent! Sessions MUST prosecute those involved, starting with Holder!

The President should bring in former employees, like former Deputy AG J. Christian Adams and ask them to help identify those who must go and get rid of most of the Holder, Civil Rights ADAs. Many have been charged with perjury and contempt of court, trying to put lawmen in jail!

Needless to say, bring back all the Generals and Admirals and other military leaders Obama fired. Seek their help to drain the swamp! Hire them or seek their help! Obama salted “the entire Country with activists loyal to his cause, not the Constitution”!

Obama was and IS on a mission to CHANGE America to an Islamic Nation. His money backers like Soros, Saudi Arabia, and MANY others are still behind him! Every single Obama appointee was appointed by Obama, vetted by Valerie Jarrett, NOT to protect this country, but rather, to CHANGE it! That “change” is much clearer to the American people now! People are realizing that Obama’s ONLY loyalty is to Allah!

For those who still don’t believe the hard facts, here’s a new one, led by a question; when in modern day US history has a former president ever set out to destroy, sabotage, and undermine the office of the Presidency of the United States? When and who?

The answer is… “right now and former President Barack Obama”!

Barack Obama started his own movement called Organizing for America (OFA) as a community organizing project (the only thing he knew)! The project was to support the DNC. According to wikipedia, “The group sought to mobilize supporters in favor of Obama’s legislative priorities, particularly health care reform. After Obama’s second inauguration, it was reorganized… and returned to its previous mission of organizing around the President’s agenda”. What’s his agenda, now? He’s no longer President, has no Presidential Agenda, his legacy “Obama care” is in the crapper and his OFA should lose it’s IRS 501(c)4! It’s a private corporation, raising money, tax free, to overthrow America and the Constitution!

Why in the world would a former President, set up 250 offices across the country, recruit 30,000 “members”, collect millions of dollars and set up a headquarters a mile from the White House, to help the new President? That’s Barack Obama folks and his OFA! He can’t run for President again but he thinks he can still become the Ayatollah, Ruler for life! Look at the NFR, 1-6-17 “Obama; Despicable Me”.

I believe Obama is intent on destroying President Trump’s administration! Why else would he do what he IS doing!?! FBI, TRACK THE MONEY!

Title 18 Sec2101,2102 USC!

Local law enforcement must take an active role in “Following the Money”, at these demonstrations turned into Riots! Firebombs and broken windows are NOT a demonstration, they are riots! These riots are well organized and financed…but by whom? Not hard to solve! Ask the rioters, politely, who told them to come, gave them a ride, paid them, urged them to cause trouble, in short …read them The Riot Act! Just in case you don’t know how simple it is, here’s the law…T 18 Sec 2101 USC, states (a) Whoever travels in interstate… commerce or uses any facility of interstate…commerce, including, but not limited to, the mail, telegraph, telephone, radio, or television, with intent

(1) to incite a riot; or

(2) to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; or

(3) to commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; or

(4) to aid or abet any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot;

and who either during the course of any such travel or use or thereafter performs or attempts to perform any other overt act for any purpose specified in subparagraph (A), (B), (C), or (D) of this paragraph— [1]

Shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

WE NOW HAVE A REAL DEPT OF JUSTICE AND A REAL AG AGAIN!!!

I hope AG Sessions WILL prosecute people who incite to riot UNLIKE Eric Holder who would prefer to file a Civil Rights violation against a Police Office or Border Patrol Agent than a Rioter, Black Panther, or Illegal Immigrant, and that’s a FACT!

AG Sessions MUST go after Obama! Obama and his band of thieves did more to damage our country than all his predecessors combined!!

We MUST pursue the Hillary Clinton, Hobbs Act, Treason, investigation AND direct the FBI to aggressively investigate those HIGHLY suspect, Treasonous acts Obama committed as President!

Show NO mercy, they don’t deserve it and they are coming after this President, with a vengeance!

ENFORCE THE LAW!