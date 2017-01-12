OBAMACARE- A SCHEME TO DEFRAUD?

The Right Side

By J Gary DiLaura

How can highly educated people possibly be as dumb as they seem to be? It seems impossible… implausible, freaking incredible, to me! Some do the stupidest things possible… or do they? Was passing a sweeping health reform bill without ANY bipartisan input, without any support or votes from any Republican, all against common sense and our Rule of Law, done because the Democratic leaders are stupid, or was it all a scheme to defraud from the beginning? REPUBLICANS HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH OBAMACARE!!! Their every attempt to have input was STOPPED cold by Democrats and that’s an indisputable FACT! ObamaCare was composed, created and drafted and passed by Democrats behind closed doors!

ObamaCare was conceived based upon fraud and deceit, pushed by the President for his own, illegitimate purposes and doomed to fail from the beginning. If it wasn’t doomed to fail…the Democrats would not have had to lie about it, would they? Jonathan Gruber said on National TV that they “couldn’t have passed ObamaCare if they told the truth”!

Jonathan Holmes Gruber, a self-proclaimed genius, college professor from MIT was the promoter and one of the creators of ObamaCare, committed Wire Fraud and Mail Fraud for sure and probably several other federal violations and admitted same on National TV, but was never charged by Obama’s AG Holder! But it’s not too late! It became law March 23, 2010.

The statute of limitation is 7 years!

Title 18 U.S.C. § 1343 provides: Whoever, having devised or intending to devise any scheme … to defraud, or for “obtaining money” … by “means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises,” “transmits or causes to be transmitted” by means of wire… “television communication” in interstate or foreign commerce, “any writings, signs, signals, pictures, or sounds for the purpose of executing such scheme” or artifice, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both. If the violation affects a financial institution, such person shall be fined not more than $1,000,000 or imprisoned not more than 30 years, or both!

Gruber admitted on National TV that he intentionally lied to the “stupid American people” (his words) in order to get ObamaCare passed and then as a direct result of his scheme to defraud, gained over 1 million dollars, personally, from the American people!! What more do we need to charge Gruber for both wire and mail Fraud? NOTHING!? The fact it failed go a long ways towards proving it was a scam.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi directed all to “sign the Bill without reading it as, “We will find out what’s in it after it’s passed!” I believe she did not intend to commit a crime, she’s just plain stupid! You can’t make this crap up, people. It’s fact! Then, when the bill, based upon lies and deceit and with the President of the US a co-conspirator with his outright lies about “Keep your doctor and keep you own health care” the bill is passed, we are over-charged for a Web site that also fails! Obama’s agenda goes to crashing our economy for his Islamic reasons that I have addressed publicly many times.

Remember, Gruber said on National TV they couldn’t have passed ObamaCare had they told the truth!

There is Probable Cause right now to arrest Gruber without any further investigation! If I were advising President Trump, I would suggest he direct a trusted USA AG ( that means a Republican) to have the FBI put together an Affidavit for Arrest of Gruber, get an arrest warrant and have a GOOD, “experienced” team of agents grab him and interview him aggressively. How many conversations did he have with Obama, Jarrett, and what did they say? Can we get enough to nail Jarrett or other staffers like Rahm Emanuel, or Ezekial? Ezekial Emanuel proudly and arrogantly claims to be the “author” of ObamaCare.

DO NOT indict and obtain a bench warrant! Indict after arrest! If President Trump wants to drain the swamp, start where the smell is the worst and that’s ObamaCare! He should do this as soon as he is sworn in, as the statute of limitations for wire fraud is close! Get a search warrant for emails and arrest Gruber someplace where a brief search incidental to arrest could be productive (computers) and treat him like the criminal he is, no “professional courtesy”. Cuff him!

I am firmly convinced that Gruber can provide sufficient evidence against Obama staffers for arrest warrants for treason and related offenses. There is no statute of limitation for treason, as it’s a capital offense! Charge, arrest and indict Gruber then talk deal for testimony and by the way, put him in protective custody! Gruber’s case is a slam dunk case and he owes no loyalty to Obama and his staff. He’s the ideal weak link target. Will he spend 20 years in prison to protect Obama? I think not!