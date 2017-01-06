OBAMA- DESPICABLE ME!

By J Gary DiLaura

Instead of leaving the Office of the President with distinction, a sense of accomplishment and honor, and a gratefulness to the idiots who elected him, the despicable person who occupies the office of the president leaves with hatefulness, contempt, greed and deserves to be despised; “so worthless or obnoxious as to arouse moral indignation” (Webster’s definition of despicable… it’s just so perfect to describe Obama).

What President would do everything he can to sabotage an incoming President? Barack Obama, that’s who. What President would leave the White House dragging his finger nails on the walls crying, “You can’t do this, I’m the chosen one … this is racist; Valery Jarrett, Allah and I are not finished…”? What president despises our Constitution and was scolded, twice, for violating our Rule of Law by a Supreme Court Justice? Barack Obama, that’s who!

He goes behind the backs of the American people, Congress, Israel, and pushes for a UN resolution which shows how despicable he is and then abstains from the vote… like we’re really stupid and can’t figure it out! He does his best to ban off shore oil drilling, NOT to protect our environment but to “repay” Saudi Arabia for all they did for him!!!

Trump, with the help of Congress, will overturn everything that “despicable me” does in the next few weeks, but remember what I told you over and over again…Obama is capable of anything and is not done yet!

Title 18 Section 2381 USC states, “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States”

Title 18 Sec 2385 USC…(THIS IS A MUST READ); ADVOCATING THE OVERTHROW OF THE GOVERNMENT/CONSTITUTION (IE. replacing the Constitution with Sharia Law by a US President… that’s treason my friends).

“Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so”… ( DNC Leaders are you listening?), or

“Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes…” (Black Lives Matter, Black Panthers, BLA, Islam, The New DNC Socialist Party).

“As used in this section, the terms “organizes” and “organize”, with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons.” This is ALL federal law , under the treason statutes…I wonder why nobody did anything? Just wait and see!

This last Section (2385) is EXACTLY what Obama has been doing with Valerie Jarrett, George Soros, et al and plans on continuing to do after office, to make America, Islamic “friendly”!!!

I truly hope that when President Trump finds the espionage and sabotage that Obama’s band of thieves committed against our country, through access they had to our top secrets, that he directs the FBI and DOJ to aggressively investigate, charge and prosecute ALL of them for treason, starting with Obama and Hillary. They expect it! That’s why Hillary said and I quote, “Don’t you f—ers (her staff) understand, if that f—er (Trump) wins, he will put a noose around all our necks”? That was said by Hillary, in one of her tirades after the Matt Lauer episode, when staffer Brasile (now DNC Head), didn’t give Hillary ALL the questions to be asked by Lauer!

President Trump should urge Congress to pass legislation that would ban Secret Service protection to any former President who leaves the United States on personal business. Obama will definitely buy a house in a Muslim nation with no extradition treaty with the US! He knows what is coming and I, for one, don’t want to pay for protection for Obama when he runs and hides!

Just because Erick Holder and Loretta Lynch refused to enforce our laws under the likes of Obama, don’t think for a second a real AG, under President Trump, will be the same!

Change is coming, ALL RIGHT!