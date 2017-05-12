Niagara Parks Introduces New Junior Golf Programs

Share with:

Niagara Falls, ON – Niagara Parks Golf and its Legends on the Niagara Golf Academy are pleased to announce a full slate of new golf development programs for junior golfers of all skill levels.

Former LGPA player and Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member, Cathy Sherk and veteran PGA Professional, Geoff Law have created the “Little Legends” program, featuring one hour clinics to introduce young golfers to the sport of golf and to develop their skills in a way that is both educational and fun. The clinics will begin in mid-May and run through to September. Young golfers will be divided into various age groups with a maximum class size of six, thereby allowing more meaningful attention and hands-on instruction to take place.

For young golfers who no longer consider themselves beginners, the Legends Golf Academy is also offering a 16-week “Junior Competitor” comprehensive program. Led by Cathy Sherk and Head Teaching Professional, Norm Moote, this program is tailored for those junior golfers interested in the competitive side of the sport. Participants will receive group instruction, a personalized improvement plan, access to the latest technology for swing analysis, unlimited practice balls and access to the Chippawa 9-hole course on clinic days and monthly play on either the Ussher’s Creek or Battlefield courses at Legends on the Niagara. For further information and rates, please contact Head Teaching Professional Norm Moote at nmoote@niagaraparks.com or (905) 295-9595 ext. 249.

As well, throughout the 2017 golf season, Niagara Parks welcomes junior golfers 19 years and younger to play any of its three championship courses including Whirlpool, Battlefield and Ussher’s Creek for just $35.00, when they walk the course. Beginning June 27, junior golfers can also play and practice for free at the 9-hole Chippawa course, when accompanied by a full paying adult golfer.

About the Legends on the Niagara Golf Academy

The Legends Golf Academy is part of the 1000 acre Legends on the Niagara golf complex in Niagara Falls. Covering 45-acres with a 360-degree practice range and private tee deck for instruction, the Academy features a complete short game area, its own clubhouse, indoor hitting bays and the latest technology for swing analysis including a golf simulator and launch monitors. Jointly designed by Canada’s two leading course architects Tom McBroom and Doug Carrick, the Academy borders the 9-hole Chippawa course and the two championship courses Battlefield and Ussher’s Creek.

The Niagara Parks Commission is committed to a vision of Ontario’s Niagara Parks as one that Preserves a rich heritage, Conserves natural wonders, and Inspires people world-wide. Founded in 1885, Niagara Parks is an Operational Enterprise Agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. Its mission is to protect the natural and cultural heritage along the Niagara River for the enjoyment of visitors while maintaining financial self-sufficiency.

For more information, please contact:

Tony Baldinelli

Senior Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

tbaldinelli@niagaraparks.com or (905) 356-2241 ext. 2206