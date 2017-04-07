Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse Unveils Easter Display

Share with:

Niagara Falls, ON – The perfect April activity, come rain or shine, is a leisurely stroll within the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse, as you enjoy the sights and scents of spring during the annual Easter Display, a seasonal favourite for over 70 years. In addition to the beautiful springtime blooms, the Easter Display will also include adorable live chicks and bunnies, which has proven to be a special treat for visitors of all ages.

The Easter Show features a cross display of festive lilies surrounded by colourful and fragrant spring flowers such as daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and azaleas to get you in the mood for spring. The warm and serene setting is bursting with gorgeous blooms, orchids and exotic tropical plants, all accompanied by the peaceful sounds of resident songbirds.

While visiting the Floral Showhouse, be sure to also view the captivating outdoor art installation, Life on Display, featuring repurposed vintage pieces acquired from Durham Region’s former Cullen Miniature Village collection. Located just adjacent to the Showhouse, the display interprets cultivated life in Ontario over 150 years.

Show Dates: April 8 – 28, 2017

Location: Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse

7145 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, Ontario

Parking available on-site

Hours of Operation: Daily: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission: Adults $5.00; Children (ages 6-12) $3.75, Children 5 and under FREE. Season passes are also available. For more information please call(905) 354-1721

NPC is committed to a vision of Ontario’s Niagara Parks as one that Preserves a rich heritage, Conserves natural wonders, and Inspires people world-wide. Founded in 1885, The Niagara Parks Commission is an Operational Enterprise Agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. Its mission is to protect the natural and cultural heritage along the Niagara River for the enjoyment of visitors while maintaining financial self-sufficiency.

For more information, please visit www.niagaraparks.com