Niagara Parks Commission Seeks Bands for Coca-Cola Summer Concert Series

The Niagara Parks Commission is looking for local bands to perform in their Coca-Cola Concert Series 2017 as part of this summer’s Canada and Ontario 150 celebrations.

The concerts will begin on the July 1 holiday, then run Monday through Friday until August 31.

Bonus concerts will be held from September 1 through to September 10, to coincide with Niagara Parks’ Sound and Light show. The NPC Coca-Cola Concert series takes place annually on Queen Victoria Park Stage. This free concert allows both visitors and residents to enjoy live entertainment by the Falls, followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Submissions should reflect the cultural and artistic landscape of Ontario.

Interested bands can apply online through the Niagara Parks website via the Events tab linking to the Coca-Cola Concert Series page. The link provided will also direct those interested to the application form at: www.niagaraparks.com/concerts.

Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, February 28.

Founded in 1885, The Niagara Parks Commission is an Operational Enterprise Agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. Its mission is to protect the natural and cultural heritage along the Niagara River for the enjoyment of visitors while maintaining financial self-sufficiency and not burdening the taxpayers to operate their parks..

For more information, please visit www.niagaraparks.com/concerts or contact: Tony Baldinelli, Senior Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations tbaldinelli@niagaraparks.com (905) 356-2241 ext. 2206