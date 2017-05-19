Niagara Parks Celebrates Victoria Day Long Weekend

Share with:

Niagara Falls, ON – Established during the reign of Her Majesty Queen Victoria, Niagara Parks and Queen Victoria Park, are the perfect venues to enjoy the fresh blossoms and glorious sunshine this Victoria Day long weekend. Join us as we celebrate the occasion with a fantastic lineup of activities, combining time-honored favourites, such as the Falls Fireworks display, with brand-new attractions and programming.

Falls Fireworks Display

Queen Victoria Park

Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON

Canada’s longest-running fireworks series, showcasing the illuminated beauty of Niagara Falls at night, is set to return with a bang on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 p.m. Fireworks continue over the holiday long weekend with shows also scheduled for Sunday, May 21 and Victoria Day Monday, May 22. The popular Falls Fireworks series is presented thanks to the continued strong support of destination partners on both sides of the border, including presenting sponsor The Tourism Partnership of Niagara. All firework displays are subject to weather conditions.

Wild Ontario Exhibit at the Butterfly Conservatory

Holiday Hours May 20 – 22 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Last ticket sold ½ hour before closing)

Regular Hours Mon – Fri 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. & Weekends 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2565 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON

Take a walk on the wild side, when you visit the new Wild Ontario exhibit at Niagara Parks’ Butterfly Conservatory! With the help of displays and live animal demonstrations led by staff from Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo, Wild Ontario celebrates the environmental history and diversity of Ontario and showcases the wide variety of native species found within the province’s unique ecosystems and natural habitats. After visiting the Wild Ontario exhibit, you may discover a newfound appreciation for the many creatures that call this province home! The Wild Ontario exhibit was developed in collaboration with the provincial government’s Ontario150 funding program.

WildPlay’s Whirlpool Adventure Course

Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

(Open daily beginning June 16 through to September 4)

3500 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON

Niagara Parks newest outdoor attraction, WildPlay’s Niagara Falls’ Whirlpool Adventure Course, is ready to take on all challengers, this long weekend. The Adventure Course represents an incredible addition to the variety of outdoor Niagara Parks attractions, activities and sites located along the North Niagara Parkway, providing guests with stunning panoramic views of the Niagara Gorge and Whirlpool Rapids below. The Adventure Course is comprised of a Kids Course (ages five to 12), a Classic Course and an Extreme Course, appealing to a wide audience looking for an active outdoor adventure. For more information, please visit www.niagaraparks.com/ attractions.

Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens and School of Horticulture

2565 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON

Take full advantage of the beautiful May weather as you make your way through the quaint pathways and trails adorned with colourful blooms that wind through Niagara Parks’ magical Botanical Gardens and School of Horticulture. Whether you are searching for the perfect Instagram-worthy photo or a relaxing spot to spend a sunny afternoon, the world-renowned Botanical Gardens and School of Horticulture are truly one of a kind.

Long Weekend Live Entertainment at the Grand View Marketplace

May 19 – 22 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

5290 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON

Enjoy live entertainment throughout the day and experience the magnificent panoramic views of both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls, when you visit Niagara Parks’ Grand View Marketplace.

Experience Niagara Parks’ Certified FeastON Restaurants

Join us at any of Niagara Parks’ FeastON certified restaurants and enjoy a delicious meal featuring the freshest local ingredients and a selection of outstanding local wines and craft beers, all while taking in the renowned scenery offered at each stunning location. For menus and further information, please visit www.niagaraparks.com/culinary. Reservations are recommended. Featured restaurants:

· Elements on the Falls Restaurant (905) 354-3631

· Queen Victoria Place Restaurant (905) 356-2217

· Legends on the Niagara Restaurant (905) 295-2241, ext. 218

· Whirlpool Restaurant (905) 356-7221

· Queenston Heights Restaurant (905) 262-4274

Niagara Falls Adventures for All

Create lasting family memories this holiday long weekend when you purchase the Niagara Falls Adventure Pass. The pass includes admission to four incredible Niagara attractions – Journey Behind the Falls, Niagara’s Fury, White Water Walk and Hornblower Niagara Cruises – with two days’ unlimited ridership on the WEGO bus transportation system and over $100 in bonus coupons. For more information or to purchase the pass online, visit www.niagaraparks.com or any participating Niagara Parks attraction or Welcome Centre.

The Niagara Parks Commission is committed to a vision of Ontario’s Niagara Parks as one that preserves a rich heritage, conserves natural wonders and inspires people world-wide. Founded in 1885, The Niagara Parks Commission is an Operational Enterprise Agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. Its mission is to protect the natural and cultural heritage along the Niagara River for the enjoyment of visitors while maintaining financial self-sufficiency.

For more information, please contact:

Tony Baldinelli, Senior Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations tbaldinelli@niagaraparks.com

(905) 356-2241 ext. 2206