Niagara Falls writer Kratts documents Falls during WWII

Niagara Falls, both a natural wonder and a tourist destination, played a prominent role on the homefront during the Second World War. Many men and women worked diligently stateside in wartime industrial plants. One of the area’s largest employers, Bell Aircraft, produced P-39 Airacobras and P-63 Kingcobra fighter planes. The company also contributed to more than thirty thousand aircraft for America and its Allies. Other residents, including Mayor Edward W. Mirrington Jr., were called to serve. Through numerous personal interviews, photos and wartime recipes, author and local historian Michelle Ann Kratts honors the World War II efforts of locals both at home and abroad.

“Second to none writing in this book about local history. WW2 enthusiasts (and everyone else) will enjoy the intimate details and human stories encapsulated here. From timed blackouts to factory contamination, war weddings, and the infamous Love Canal disaster, there are a plethora of treasures in this quick-read, poignant tome. A superbly researched work.”