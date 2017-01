Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center greeted its first baby of 2017 at 8:09 p.m. New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) when Santina Fittante of Youngstown gave birth to son Dillon John Barker. Dillon, shown here with his mother and father Jeffrey Barker in their private labor and delivery suite at Memorial’s Mary C. Dyster Women’s Pavilion, measured 19.5 inches tall and weighed in at 7 lbs., 2 ounces. The couple’s fourth child, he was delivered by Dr. Hannah Bailey.