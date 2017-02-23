Niagara County’s ‘Big Al’ Cutaia gets 25 to life for sex assault of child

Share with:

By Frank Parlato;

It will be a long time, maybe never, before Alfonso ‘Big Al’ Cutaia rides agai n.

Formerly of North Tonawanda, Lockport, Pendleton, Wheatfield, Wilson, and, recently Niagara County jail, Big Al, 41, was sentenced to 25 years to life for sexually abusing a child.

There was a spate of pictures posted on Facebook now deleted- of Cutaia, in his leather vest, back patch, pins and his “Thunder” moniker patch, sometimes with children seated behind him on his bike at big bikers’ events. He road his bike as if he owned the road and it would never end.

Everybody knew Big Al.

She was seven years old and it was three years ongoing before she told her dad and he told deputies who made an arrest. Between arraignment and trial, Big Al, unable to make his $100,000 bail, sat in jail, aloof from prisoners, avoiding guards. Nervous, trembling. Wondering if he’d ever get out.

In prison, murderers get respect but child molesters never.

After his arrest, publicity came, and a young man, 19, known well to Big Al, came forward to tell how it had happened to him when he was nine and rode with Big Al.

A year went by and the trial came. In the Niagara County courtroom of Judge Mathew Murphy, Big Al stood accused by a girl and a teen of committing acts to both, separately, repeatedly, grotesquely, for runs of three years, five years apart.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorneys Robert A. Zucco and Cheryl L. Nichols prosecuted. Nichols told the jury Cutaia abused the girl in North Tonawanda and continued when he moved to Wilson.

“He made her ‘pinky promise’”, said Nichols, wiggling her finger, “not to tell anyone.”

Cutaia abused the young man, they said, in Lockport in 2006. Then when Big Al moved to Pendleton, he didn’t stop, not until 2009, when the 12 year old told his grandmother. It stopped so what would it accomplish to tell police except the ruination of lives – the boy’s too?

Assistant Public Defender Christopher A. Privateer was assigned to represent Big Al.

Of the girl, “The child was prodded to give answers,” Privateer said, suggesting prosecutors tailored false words to comport with guilt of the accused man. “There have been changes in her testimony over the course of time,” the lawyer said.

While, if it were true he had abused the boy and they never told on Big Al, then perhaps the little girl would not have seen the monster. But why didn’t they tell? Was it all a lie?

For two-weeks, six men and six women sat on the jury and listened. After six hours of deliberations, they found Alphonso Cutaia ‘not guilty’ of abusing the boy – but ‘guilty’ of abusing the girl.

Judge Murphy sentenced him to 25 years to life.

Ahead of Big Al is a steel, razor wire, and a concrete house. He will be isolated; no contact with the world. Locked in a cell, sniveling, craven. At the bottom of the prison barrel is the spineless sex offender. He can slither out his cell to the prison chapel and carry his Bible, but his days of pinkie promises and keeping secrets are gone. Of burglars, embezzlers, arsonists, robbers, blackmailers, extortionists, murderers, and even those who sell drugs to the young, he is the lowest scum.

The prison guards are his enemies, every prison official, all staff, an enemy. Don’t make eye contact and they’ll leave you alone. Tranquilizers, sex-offender treatment, confess your crime, behavior modification, prison psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors. Medication.

No more leather vest, or moniker patch, he will never see a child again or ride the road. Ahead for Big Al is an orange jump suit and a number. He will eat when he’s told and sleep when he can.

On the outside, there are at least two (maybe more) who won’t likely forget when they see a bike or a leather jacket and remember the promise of candy or a summer night ride with Big Al, then the hairy hands and putrid breath and the dark room, as the door closes.

Big Al saw a fork in the road and jumped the wrong way. If we see him again, decades from now, he will be pale, old, broken man.

Judge Murphy did all he could by sequestering him in a concrete house until he is bent or dead.

A murderer can be forgiven; even the heroin dealer who recklessly ruined a hundred children, made them addicts, got them addicted, destroyed their youth, can repent, and we forgive, but the molester of a child, there is something in our nature that won’t let him go until he is driven to hell and exterminated from the world.

This is perhaps the only sane and rational plan. For most crimes are crimes of anger, hatred, fear, passion, or of profit, but the sex molester is seeking only pleasure when he recklessly ignores his victim, a habit so dangerous in the world that extermination is, as it must be, somehow nature’s plan and must be met with the harshest measures of deterrence. Society does not want repentance; but to never forgive. That there will be no more Big Al Cutaia’s born in the world.