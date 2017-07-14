Niagara County Offers a Free Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop

Share with:

Do you have an ongoing health condition?

If you have a chronic illness such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain, arthritis or chronic anxiety, please join us for a free Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop series, beginning on Friday, August 4, 2017 at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls, 14301 from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

This program has proven health benefits for individuals with any type of ongoing health condition and augments any health care a person may be receiving. The purpose of the workshop is to provide simple steps that help people manage symptoms of their disease, to promote active and fulfilling lifestyles and to help people feel better. Program instructors encourage caregivers to attend as well, as the program provides opportunities for caregivers to share and support each other.

The workshop is sponsored by the Niagara County Department of Health and Niagara County Office for the Aging. To register, or if you have additional questions about the workshops, please contact Penny Tracey, RN of the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division at (716) 278-1900.