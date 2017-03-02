Niagara County Department of Health Offers Diabetes Prevention Workshops

Share with:

The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division is offering a Diabetes Prevention Program starting Friday, March 24 at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd, Niagara Falls, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Classes are scheduled in 16 consecutive weekly sessions, then once a month for 6-8 months. Program participants will learn skills they need to make changes in health behaviors such as losing weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

People with pre-diabetes (those with a higher than normal fasting blood glucose (sugar) of 100-125 mg/dl) are 5 – 15 times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. Many people with pre-diabetes will develop Type 2 diabetes within three years if they do not take steps to prevent it. This program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes.

Risk factors for diabetes include a history of one or more of the following:

Gestational diabetes ·Giving birth to an infant weighing 9 pounds or greater· Being overweight with a body mass index of 24 or greater· Family member with diabetes.

For more info call the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division: (716) 278-1900.



