NF Memorial Hospital Calendar of Events for March

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on 10th St. in Niagara Falls has a steady stream of activities, many of them free, for people to improve their health and learn about options for the health needs.

Here is their: March 2017 Calendar of Events

Tuesdays

Meeting: NA Group 7 to 9 p.m., Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 621 10th St.

Fridays

Meeting: Alcoholics Anonymous First Step Group, 8 to 9 p.m., Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 621 10th St.

Saturdays

Meeting: Alcoholics Anonymous New International Group, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 621 10th St.

Sundays

Meeting: Narcotics Anonymous, 5 to 7 p.m., Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 621 10th St.

Friday, Mar. 3

Meeting: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 621 10th St. Call 478-5569 for information.

Saturday, Mar. 4

Prenatal Class: A one-session class to prepare expectant parents for childbearing and parenting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. p.m., Mary C. Dyster Community Education Room, Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. To register, call 278-4433.

Monday, Mar. 6 (also Mar. 20)

Support Group: GriefShare, for adults coping with grief caused by the death of a loved one, 6 p.m., Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 621 10th St. Call 278-4604 or 433-3780 to register. Free.

Thursday, Mar. 9

Breastfeeding Class: Learn about the benefits of breastfeeding from our certified lactation consultant, 6 to 8 p.m., Mary C. Dyster Women’s Pavilion, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. To register, call 278-4623.

Thursday Mar. 9

Seminar: “Taking Control of Your Weight and Your Life” with Bala Thatigotla, M.D., M.R.C.S., and Vikram Vattipally, M.D., M.R.C.S., 6 p.m., Hampton Inn, 6082 S Transit Rd, Lockport. Free. Call 278-4400 to register.

Thursday, Mar. 9

Northeast Kidney Foundation Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 621 10th St.

Thursday, Mar. 9

Jewelry Sale: “Silver Lining Jewelry.” High fashion jewelry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterfall by the Gift Shop, Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. Sponsored by the Medical Center Auxiliary.

Friday, Mar. 10

Purse Sale: “BC Products.” Purses, wallets and more, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterfall by the Gift Shop, Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. Sponsored by the Medical Center Auxiliary.

Monday, Mar. 13

Bariatric Surgery Support Group: For people who have had weight loss surgery and those who are considering it, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 621 10th St. Call 278-4400 for information.

Friday, Mar. 17

Sale: “Celestial.” Pop up boutique. Purses, hats, scarves and fashion accessories, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterfall by the Gift Shop, Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. Sponsored by the Medical Center Auxiliary.

Monday, Mar. 20

Seminar: “Taking Control of Your Weight and Your Life” with Dang Tuan Pham, M.D., F.A.C.S., Bala Thatigotla, M.D., M.R.C.S., and Vikram Vattipally, M.D., M.R.C.S., 5:30 p.m., Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 621 10th St. Free. Call 278-4400 to register.

Monday, Mar. 20

Breast Cancer Support Group: To You It’s All About Cancer (2U ABC), education and support for and by breast cancer patients and survivors, 6 p.m., HSBC Community Room, The Heart Center of Niagara, 2nd floor, 571 10th St. Call 534-6890 for information.

Thursday, Mar. 23

Sale: “Fat Ladies Cupcakes” – flavored cupcakes for your delight, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterfall by the Gift Shop, Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. Sponsored by the Medical Center Auxiliary.

Wednesday, Mar. 29 (also Mar. 30)

Uniform Sale: “Buffalo Scrubs.” Top name brand scrubs, lab coats, shoes and more, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. respectively, Memorial Medical Center Auditorium B, 621 10th St. Sponsored by the Medical Center Auxiliary.

Thursday Mar. 31

Seminar: “Taking Control of Your Weight and Your Life” with Bala Thatigotla, M.D., M.R.C.S., and Vikram Vattipally, M.D., M.R.C.S., 6 p.m., Alden Village Hall 13336 Broadway, Alden. Free. Call 278-4400 to register.

