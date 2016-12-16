New Sign on Parkway shows Cuomo’s Contempt for City, Reporter, Feds

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, through his associates at State Parks and the New York Power Authority, sometime over the past week perpetrated an act of such petty vindictiveness and blatant contempt for Niagara Falls that we thought it appropriate to come up with a special name for his attitude towards us. We decided to call it the “Big Eff U”.
The Dec. 8 issue of the Niagara Falls Reporter hit the newsstands and the internet last Thursday morning. It featured an article headlined “Feds to Cuomo: Parkway Signage out of Compliance”.
At some point over the succeeding four days, as of 11 am on Monday, Dec. 12, a brand-new, large, obtrusive “motherboard” sign, identical to those that, as we previously reported, have been determined by the Federal Highway Administration to be dangerously distracting and in violation of traffic safety regulations and ordered removed by the agency, was erected along the Robert Moses Parkway as it traverses the Niagara Power Project.
Again: literally within hours of our scathing takedown of Gov. Cuomo’s latest “I Love N.Y.” tourism promotion scam, the installation of $1.76 million worth of ugly road signs along otherwise scenic vistas across New York State, the state put up a new one right here in our backyard along the parkway. The timing couldn’t have been an accident, or a coincidence.
We would characterize this particular response of the Cuomo administration to our newspaper article as a Big Eff U.
Over the years the city of Niagara Falls has, unfortunately, become all too familiar with Cuomo’s Big Eff U’s.
Shortly after taking office in 2011, Gov. Cuomo summarily cancelled a $100 million NYPA economic aid package in the works for the city of Niagara Falls and Niagara County. Buffalo and Erie County had previously received $300 million under the same initiative during Gov. Paterson’s administration. There’s a Big Eff U as one of his first official acts as governor.
Later, amid much hoopla and celebration, Cuomo traveled here in 2013 to announce his $40 million “Downtown Niagara Falls Development Challenge” which was “to transform the downtown Niagara Falls area into a premier destination that will attract tourists and fuel private investment”, providing “a real opportunity for champions in the development and investment industries to face off right here in the Falls” resulting in “creative and innovative projects that will spur private development.”
So far, the city of Niagara Falls hasn’t seen a nickel of Cuomo’s $40 million. Earlier this year the city of Jamestown was awarded $10 million by Cuomo’s Regional Economic Development Council to revitalize their tourist district. Niagara Falls submitted an application for the $10 million but lost out to Jamestown. Eff U, Niagara Falls.
Then on August 8, 2014, Gov. Cuomo announced that Uniland Development Co. had been selected to construct “Wonder Falls” at the site of the long-defunct Rainbow Centre Mall. The $150 million project was “expected to transform downtown Niagara Falls and be a catalyst for visitors to lengthen their stay by offering 300 hotel rooms, themed restaurants, a spa, an indoor water park and a “daredevil adventure center” that will bear the name of famed wire walker Nik Wallenda,” according to a published report. In a variation on the theme, Cuomo subsequently decided “Eff that”, opting instead to push forward a highly-subsidized little box hotel across the street, Hamister’s Hyatt Place.
Gov. Cuomo’s management of the 80% of city waterfront owned and operated by the state is so chock full of Big Eff U’s that we don’t know where to begin.
“Public blasts (south) Robert Moses Parkway Proposals for Redesign Project” headlined the April 28, 2009 issue of the Niagara Gazette, but Cuomo rebuilt it anyway, a driveway into the state’s Niagara Falls State Park directing traffic away from the city’s downtown.
In addition, the $50 million Niagara Falls State Park “Landscape Improvements” plan, with its massive environmental impacts, including the ruination of Three Sisters Islands, expanded parking lots and food service facilities and the felling of numerous trees on Goat Island, has been implemented without any public input from local residents of Niagara Falls. A Big Eff U on both counts.
Cuomo’s buddy Howard Milstein, a billionaire Manhattan real estate magnate, is sitting on hundreds of acres of prime Niagara Falls property that could, for now, serve as a parking lot for the Niagara Falls State Park, tourists transported back and forth by the new Discover Niagara shuttle. This would benefit both downtown business and go far towards restoring the Olmsted plan for the park. Cuomo to Niagara Falls: “You’ve got to be effing kidding me.”
There’s more, of course. A Tesla sculpture that was relegated to an obscure corner of the park despite city council and county legislature resolutions asking for it. A Cuomo plot to process frackwater at the water treatment plant that was scuttled only when city council voted to prohibit it. North parkway removal that’s languished for 20 years and, with a far-away start date of Spring, 2018, nobody believes is actually going to happen.
With his top aides under indictment, his mentors the Clintons faded into obscurity and the electorate in a surly mood, it appears that Andrew Cuomo’s stock is going down fast, and in a couple of years it will be Niagara Falls voters’ turn to say, “…and a Big Eff U to you, too.”
1 Comment
DUMP TRUMP AND THE [ ONE TRUE GOD ] WILL DUMP YOU!!! In the words of Ron White,” You can’t fix STUPID” RIGHT???
Why should you listen to me??? Because of all the people who have contacted me for help in their cause! The Iluminati asked me to join their ranks! Soros asked me to support his cause! The wife of Bernie Madoff asked me to have his Bank Account unfrozen! Rudy Guliani asked me to support his Campaign! The U.S.Senate passed the mew VA Funding and Benefits Bill and Corrective Bill at my insistance because they didn’t want me to publish my book about Coruption in Government, Titled [ How GOD Found ME ] ! The President sent me a copy of his 911 Speech at 12:05 AM because he didn’t want me to miss it, DUE to emails I sent him previously that caused him to close the WH and Vet Memorials to the Public! Virtually EVERYONE running for public office has contacted me for support??? There is much more but I don’t want to take up a whole page??? If you need more reasons just read what Jesus TAUGHT, or read my BOOK !!! It is only 114 pages and has something for everyone??? TRUMP IS BEST FOR OUR COUNTRY AT THIS TIME! FIXING HILLARY’S BRAIN IS NOT AN OPTION??? NOTHING CAN BE DONE TO REPAIR THE BRAIN OF A HABITUAL [ LIAR ]??? THEY DEVELOP THAT TRAIT AT AN EARLY AGE AND IT REMAINS WITH THEM FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIFE!!! SHE IS ONE OF THE BEST EXAMPLES OF THAT TRAIT,RIGHT???MOST PAST PRESIDENTS’ HAIR TURNS GRAY DURING THEIR TIME IN OFFICE DUE TO THEIR CONCERN AND PRESSURE’S OF THE OFFICE! DO YOU REALLY BELIEVE THAT HILLARY CAN HANDLE THAT??? JUST PICTURE HER WITH GRAY HAIR??? NOT IN THIS LIFETIME,RIGHT??? THE MEDIA IS SUPPOSED TO BE THE WATCH DOG TO PROTECT THE PEOPLE’S RIGHTS FROM PEOPLE LIKE HILLARY AND THE CORRUPT DEMOCRATS WHO WILL DO AND SAY ANYTHING TO KEEP THE PEOPLE UNDER THEIR CONTROL LIKE ALL THE OTHER FALSE RELIGIONS??? HOW can anyone believe a habitual LIAR??? She is just using all you women because she knows she NEEDS your vote to win,RIGHT??? SHE studied the COMMUNIST MANIFESTO in college and has planned for the past 30 years to make it her GOAL to establish COMMUNISM in these United States to create disharmony between the men and women using SEXUAL INNUENDO AND any form or comment pertaining to such an encounter to persuade as many women as possible to vote for her!!! That clearly shows just how STUPID she believes you are,RIGHT??? She used the same APPROACH in the last four elections and the REPUBLICANS fell into her TRAP??? THAT IS WHY THEY LOST,RIGHT??? WHY WOULDN’T SHE USE THE SAME TACTIC THAT WORKED BEFORE??? THINK ABOUT THAT!!! IS SHE RIGHT??? MORE IMPORTANTLY, IS SHE RIGHT FOR AMERICA??? I THINK NOT!!! A HABITUAL LIAR FOR PRESIDENT??? HOW CAN YOU BELIEVE THAT??? MISERY LOVES COMPANY AND IF YOU ARE NOT ALREADY MISERABLE,YOU HAVEN’T SEEN NOTHING YET; IF YOU VOTE FOR HER!!!