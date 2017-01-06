MORINELLO SWORN INTO OFFICE

Today, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R,C,I,Ref-Niagara Falls) took his oath of office and was sworn in as a member of the New York State Legislature. Morinello was elected on November 8, 2016, defeating the incumbent of six years. Morinello will represent parts of Niagara and Erie counties, including the towns of Wheatfield, Niagara, Lewiston, Cambria, Grand Island, the City of Niagara Falls and parts of the City of North Tonawanda.

“I am thrilled to begin my service as the representative for the 145th Assembly District and get the legislative session under way,” said Morinello. “I look forward to meeting my colleagues in the Assembly, and working with them to ensure we bring change to New York State’s current economic and ethical climate. I am more than ready to go to bat for Western New York families and be their voice in the halls of the Capitol.”

The swearing-in ceremony, administered by Hon. Ann C. Crowell, Supreme Court Justice for the Fourth Judicial District, was held this afternoon at the Legislative Office Building in Albany.