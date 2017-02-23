Miss Buffalo scholarship Competition to be held March 5

Share with:

Buffalo, NY – For the third year in a row, Russell Salvatore is proud to present The Miss Buffalo Scholarship Competition to be held Sunday March 5, 2017, 4 pm at the historic Riveria Theater located at 67 Webster St., Tonawanda, NY with 12 girls competing for the title of Miss Buffalo which is a preliminary for the prestigious Miss America title. Over $7500.00 in educational scholarships will be awarded this year with the winner taking home the $3,000.00 first prize and the title of Miss Buffalo 2017.

Contestants compete in four phases of the 2017 Miss Buffalo Scholarship Competition, which include talent, life and fitness, interview & evening wear. This year promises a spectacular production with Matthew Clark of Clark Academy of Dance executive producing the show. There will be musical numbers, song and dance and great emcees who may even throw in a little comedy!

The winner of the Miss Buffalo title goes on to compete in the Miss New York State Competition in Staten Island, NY and then, hopefully on to the Miss America Competition! Prizes this year are as follows: 1st runner up will be awarded a $2,000.00 scholarship, 2nd runner up $1500.00, 3rd runner up $1000.00. The competition is open to high school seniors thru age 24. Miss Buffalo must reside within one of the following ten (10) counties during the entire year of her reign: Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe, Orleans, Livingston, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany.

The organization welcomes Channel 7as the official media sponsor and this year Salon LaModa will be doing hair and makeup for the girls.

Executive Director Michael Terrangoli says, “This is our best year yet! We have a great team putting the pageant together and have wonderful girls in the competition. Together with my co-emcee, Natalie Slipko,we invite everyone to come to the production and show your support for furthering the education of our young women in America. Tickets are only $20.00. It goes to a very good cause and we promise you will have a great time.”

The Miss America Scholarship Pageant has been in existence since 1921 with the very first Miss America, Margaret Gorman having relatives who live in the Buffalo area today. Established in 1930, the Miss Buffalo Scholarship Organization, as part of the Miss America organization provides opportunities for young women to achieve their personal and professional ambitions. Contestants also participate in community service activities and develop leadership skills that help them excel in their chosen career and life goals. The Miss Buffalo Organization has made tens of thousands of dollars available in scholarships and in-kind funds to young women locally.

Please join us to learn which Contestant will be on her way to compete for the Miss New York title in Staten Island, NY in May 2017. Tickets are only $20 and can be purchased at the door of the Riveria Theater, by calling 716-692-2413 or by visiting: www.MissBuffaloNY.org

About the Miss Buffalo Organization – 501(c)3 non-profit organization and the local affiliate of the Miss America Organization, a 501(c)4 non-profit organization. Miss American is the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States, awarding millions of dollars annually. The Miss America Organization is comprised of 52 licensed organizations, including all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. www.MissBuffaloNY.org

About the Miss America Organization. Last year, the Miss America Organization and its state and local organizations made available more than $45 million in cash and scholarship assistance. Web site: http://www.missamerica.org. The Miss America Organization and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals share a commitment to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the country as well as the Miss America Scholarship Program

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals – raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across North America, which, in turn, use the money where it’s needed the most. When a donation is given it stays in the community, ensuring that every dollar is helping local kids. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $4 billion, most of it $1 at a time. These donations have gone to support research and training, purchase equipment, and pay for uncompensated care, all in support of our mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Learn more at CMNHospitals.org.