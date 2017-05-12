Memorial pharmacist receives statewide honors

Share with:

Memorial Medical Center pharmacist Amy Wojciechowski, Pharm.D., has been named New Practitioner of the Year by the New York State Council of Health-system Pharmacists.

The award recognizes leadership, vision and continuous contributions to the field of pharmacy.

A graduate of the State University at Buffalo with a master’s degree from Harvard University, Wojciechowski earned her doctorate in pharmacy at the University of Buffalo. She is board certified as a critical care pharmacist and pharmacotherapy specialist and holds additional qualification in infectious disease pharmacology.

A clinical assistant professor in the D’Youville College School of Pharmacy, she was selected as the D’Youville Faculty Preceptor of the Year in 2016.

The 2,200-member Council of Health-system Pharmacists represents pharmacists who practice ambulatory, managed care, home and acute care hospital settings.