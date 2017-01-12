Memorial Gala to Honor Roscetti, Dr. Chandan

It is a special night. The annual black tie gala sponsored by the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Foundation will be held Saturday at the Seneca Niagara Casino, and will honor two of the area’s best, a medical professional and a veteran lawyer who have distinguished themselves with their contributions to the hospital and the community.

Niagara Falls attorney James Roscetti and family practice physician Dr. Komal Chandan are this year’s honorees at the much-celebrated and much-anticipated soiree known as the The Premier.

The Memorial Medical Center’s Foundation selected Roscetti and Dr. Chandan for their respective contributions to the community.

The Medical Center at the gala will feature America’s #1 Party Band, Party on the Moon, a high-energy 13-member musical group that has performed worldwide for celebrities such as Rod Stewart and Eli Manning.

Roscetti, a partner in the Niagara Falls law firm Roscetti & DeCastro, has been a member of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Board of Directors since 1988 and chairman since 2009. He has also served as a commissioner of the NFTA and as a trustee for Niagara County Community College, the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, Niagara Falls Public Library and the YMCA of Niagara Falls.

Dr. Chandan is a former president of Memorial’s medical staff and has served the community as a family practice physician since 1992. He is well known for the knowledgeable and compassionate care he gives to all his patients and currently mentors new physicians as a faculty member of Memorial’s Schoellkopf Health Center. He also serves as medical director for the Niagara Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and the Childcare Adult Day Center.

All proceeds from the gala will be dedicated to Memorial Medical Center’s Full Circle of Heart Care, a comprehensive heart health improvement initiative, according to President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo.

A huge crowd is expected at this year’s event, which has a history of providing outstanding entertainment for guests, fine dining, and much more. Co-chairs for this year’s gala are Dharshan and Shannon Jayasinghe, owners of bizWin Strategies, and Dr. Michael and Liz Mitchell. Dr. Mitchell is Memorial’s chief of vascular surgery.