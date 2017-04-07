Memorial to begin parking garage renovations

Share with:

Renovations to the parking garage at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will begin Monday, April 10.

The work, which will be completed in stages, is expected to last into the summer and will include structural repairs and maintenance on five of the structure’s seven levels.

The project is the first stage of Memorial’s plan to renovate and transform the parking garage and bridge connector into an aesthetically attractive interactive facility that will also host medical center and community activities.

“These repairs will ensure this nearly 40-year-old structure remains a safe and viable parking alternative for the patients, visitors and staff members who depend upon it,” said Steve Lewis, Memorial’s director of facilities management.

Although the garage will remain in operation, up to 180 parking spaces will become unavailable in order to maintain worker safety. Alternate parking arrangements will be made for hospital employees who use the garage to keep the remaining parking spaces accessible to patients and visitors.

“We will make every effort to minimize disruption and keep as much of the garage as possible available for use,” Lewis said. “However, we are asking those who park there as the project takes place to exercise extra caution when using the facility.”

In use since 1978, the 570-space parking structure also houses the nationally recognized Wound Center of Niagara and several physician offices. Its top level serves as a helipad for Mercy Flight helicopter.