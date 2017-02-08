Maziarz’s Former Treasurer Files Spending Report

Share with:

By Tony Farina;

Laureen Jacobs, the treasurer of former NY State Sen. George Maziarz’s campaign committee, has filed amended spending reports with the State Board of Elections covering three years (2010, 2012, 2013).

Legal sources have confirmed the filing was emailed to the board by lawyers for Jacobs on Tuesday night but the reports were not immediately available for review but are expected to be made public within the next few days.

Lawyers for the former Maziarz committee have been seeking information from Jacobs about so-called “questionable expenditures” in the $200,000 range, and those expenditures are reportedly detailed in the amended filing to the board by Jacobs.

Maziarz, a longtime political powerhouse from Newfane who helped shape policy and deliver state projects to his district for nearly 20 years, did not seek re-election in 2015 amid reports that U. S. Attorney Preet Bharara was investigating his use of campaign funds. Maziarz has denied any wrongdoing and no charges have been filed against him in connection with that probe.