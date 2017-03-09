Maziarz Probe Heating Up

Share with:

By Tony Farina

The Niagara Falls Reporter has learned that state grand jury subpoenas issued in the investigation into the campaign account of former State Sen. George Maziarz are returnable next week and witnesses could be called to testify as the investigation picks up steam.

Sources say the Public Integrity Unit of the state Attorney General’s Office is conducting the probe that sources say is focusing on Maziarz and possibly others in connection with activity involving the former senator’s campaign account which at one time totaled more than $1 million.

In addition to un-itemized spending that totaled more than $151,000, the investigation is reportedly also focusing on whether some of the spending was earmarked for undisclosed third party recipients to protect their identity.

Maziarz, known as a strong constituent lawmaker who was ready to help when help was needed, has steadfastly denied any wrongoing in connection with his campaign account. The investigation was sent from Niagara County, Maziaz’s home turf, to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, but Flynn has been asked by state investigators to let them complete their investigaton before initiating any action of his own in the case.