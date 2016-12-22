Judges and Police Annual Christmas Celebration

Location: Como Restaurant Date/Time: Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 6:00 p.m.

Once again the Judges and Police Executives Conference of Niagara County gathered for their annual Christmas celebration at the Como Restaurant. Members of the organization enjoyed the Christmas celebration. But much more than that, the group was again able to help organizations in our community that help others. The real reason behind this Christmas celebration is to help those community groups that reach out and help those in need all year round. The Judges and Police were able to help four community groups with donations to further their cause.

All of the deserving charities received $300 in assistance from the Judges and Police to continue their much needed work. The Magdalene Project of Niagara Falls provides community outreach for impoverished people. They provide meals, programs for young children and donations of furniture and clothing to needy individuals. This group tries to help those who have been affected by drugs, domestic abuse or prostitution. Carolyn House of Niagara Falls provides apartments for low income women and their children of domestic abuse. Their mission is to provide a supportive environment for its residents as they work to develop skills leading to economic and general wellbeing. The Lord’s Day Dinner organization helps those in need with food, clothing and other needed support. They also host dinners to help feed those in need. The well known Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive also received a donation to keep their worthy program going. As a sideline several jars of peanut butter and jelly were gathered to help support the PB and J drive as well.

Two of the Judges and Police members also made their own special donation. Jim Page and James J. Faso Jr. each donated $250 to the Lord’s Day Dinner. The Honorable Justice James J. Faso, President of Judges and Police Executive Conference, commented, “this is probably the most important thing we do all year. We want to give back to the community and help support these very important organizations that are helping others.”

Most of the groups were able to send a representative to receive their donations.