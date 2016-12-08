Hudson is back and is writing an investigative book on prosecutorial misconduct

Mike Hudson, the founder of the Niagara Falls Reporter, is back with the paper after a short hiatus and disagreement with current Reporter owner Frank Parlato that Hudson claims erupted after Parlato became the first newspaper publisher in America to publicly praise Trump.

Nevertheless, after the humiliating defeat of Hillary Clinton, Hudson decided that Parlato had a point and has returned to the Reporter to join his other rather shamefaced Hillary supporter James Hufnagel.

Tony Farina also supported Hillary although rather half heartedly.

Which left only the rabid Gary Dilaura and Parlato on the side of Trump.

Hudson returns this week in these pages and has started an investigative series on the prosecutorial misconduct that has surfaced in the federal case against Parlato.

It promises to be extremely interesting.

Stay tuned.