Homeschool Families Invited to GCC Lima Campus Center

Informational Session Set for June 22, 2017

BATAVIA, NY (05/09/2017) (readMedia)– Genesee Community College invites homeschooled students and their parents to the Lima Campus Center on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 4 – 6 p.m. to learn about GCC’s exciting opportunities for students who are homeschooled. Key college staff members who work with this student population will be available to educate family members and answer questions.

Homeschooled students have extensive opportunities to advance their education through GCC. Classes are offered in many subject areas and students under age 18 may take approved ACE (Accelerated College Enrollment) courses at a reduced tuition rate. ACE Program Specialist Dan Snyder, who works with many homeschooled students currently enrolled at GCC, will be at the session to provide information. GCC Admissions Director Tanya Lane Martin will also be present to educate and answer any admissions questions families may have.

The afternoon event will include information about how GCC coursework can help homeschooled students earn the New York State High School Equivalency Diploma. Scholarship and financial aid information will also be available. Participants will also enjoy the opportunity to have refreshments at the Lima Campus Center.

“This is a great opportunity for families to learn more about everything we can offer homeschooled students at our Livingston County Campus Centers,” said Associate Dean Amy Churchfield, who oversees GCC Campus Centers in Lima and Dansville. “We offer a lot of things that I think homeschool families will find very appealing. These include small class sizes and excellent instructors with a low teacher to student ratio. We also offer classes in many different subjects that will satisfy a wide variety of interests.”

Families will also have the opportunity to learn about Genesee Promise Plus Summer Scholarship program, which provides ACE students with one or two classes tuition-free to any of GCC seven campus locations or online. More than 140 courses are being offered this summer. GCC has three Summer Sessions: The full Summer session runs for ten weeks starting June 5- August 11; Session I runs June 5 – July 7; and Session II runs July 9 – August 11.

The Lima Campus Center is located at 7285 Gale Road (Route 15A and Gale Road intersection), NY 14485. For more information contact the Lima Campus Center at (585) 582-1226.

For more information, contact Marketing Communications Associate Director Donna Rae Sutherland at (585) 343-0055 ext. 6616, or via email: dsutherland@genesee.edu.