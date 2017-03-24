Home Ownership is AFFORDABLE

Share with:

For years, Deal Realty Inc. has helped a lot of clients purchase their first home. In fact, many clients were previously renters, some are re-peat buyers, and others investors.

First-time home buyers are often surprised when they see how affordable purchasing a home can be. Many clients save thousands of dollars when they purchase rather than rent over a short 3-5 year period and are very excited to find out that they can afford to buy a new home utilizing the grants and bank programs that are available.

The interest rates are still so affordable that many clients are choosing to upgrade to a larger home rather than modify their existing home to fit the growing needs of their family, or choosing to purchase a summer home or investment property for retirement.

There are many people that are not familiar with the resources that are available or do not know where to begin, so that’s why Deal Realty is hosting a Free Home Buyer Seminar at 1pm Saturday at Key Bank, 2429 Military Road, Niagara Falls.

“A lot of times, people need guidance on what to do and where to begin. Many do not realize they can purchase a home,” Cheryl Deal said. She has worked with potential buyers for as long as two years to help them get their finances in order through programs such as, The First Time Homebuyers Club ad assisted them with obtaining government grants.

This seminar is designed to help potential home buyers understand the home buying process, and what we can do to help them achieve their dream of home ownership. There will be a variety of experts at the seminar such as; a realtor, a mortgage officer, a grant specialist, a home inspector, and an attorney to highlight how a real estate transaction works. The message to buyers is: “Let’s work together as a team so we can get you to a successful closing and you can the benefits of home ownership” Deal said.

This free seminar is perfect for first time home buyers, experienced buyers, and investors. Any buyer can benefit from this seminar! Please call today to reserve your seat at 754-3301.

INTERESTED IN ATTENDING

WHAT: Free Home Buyer Seminar

WHEN: 1:00-3:00pm Saturday

WHERE: Key Bank, 2429 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

RESERVE A SEAT: Seating is limited. Call Deal Realty today at 754-3301 to reserve a seat. Food, refreshments and giveaways are provided.