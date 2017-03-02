GOP State Senators Unveil Legislation to Repeal SAFE Act everywhere but NYC

Share with:

While it is not likely to pass, it’s the thought that counts.

NY State Senators Rob Ortt (R,C,I-North Tonawanda) and Jim Seward (R,C,I,Ref-Oneonta) joined Assemblyman Marc W. Butler (R,C,I,Ref-Newport) and other lawmakers and gun rights advocates to unveil legislation to repeal elements of the NY SAFE Act throughout the state except for the five boroughs of New York City.

Lawmakers are calling on both houses of the state legislature to reform several measures of the gun control law Upstate and on Long Island.

The comments from the legislators are instructive about how a lot of people upstate feel about the SAFE Act and the control New York City has over the lives of people downstate. Senator Ortt said, “New York City plays by its own rules on so many issues. It has its own regulations when it comes to ride-sharing services and minimum wage increases, so it only makes sense to let New York City progressives keep the SAFE Act and reform the law everywhere else. The divide in our state is clear and since the un-SAFE Act was signed into law, that divide has only deepened. Its sweeping overreach turned yesterday’s law-abiding citizens and sportsmen into today’s criminals. Separating gun regulations between New York City and the rest of the state will help to relieve the unnecessary burden placed on gun owners and begin to bridge the divide.”





Senator Seward said, “The NY-SAFE Act tramples on our Second Amendment rights and has failed to make us safer. The entire package is an attack on responsible gun owners who meticulously follow the law – rather than ignore it like the criminal element. I have consistently called for a full repeal of the NY-SAFE Act, and passed legislation in the Senate to reform several of the most onerous portions of the law. I am proud to stand with Senator Ortt and law abiding upstate citizens in this latest effort.” Assemblyman Butler said, “What has always been one of our greatest strengths as a nation is our tolerance and understanding of our regional differences, New York State needs to learn this same lesson. My legislation is meant to reverse the efforts of New York City liberals through the so-called SAFE Act that have undermined our values, our rights and safety. I am proud to partner with those who support our Second Amendment rights, whether they are at home in my district or any other region throughout the rest of New York State – together we will raise our voices on this issue. When we respect our differences, we all benefit; we project strength and promote freedom.” Tom King, President of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association (NYSRPA) said, “I’m honored to join my friend and defender of the 2nd Amendment, State Senator Rob Ortt, in pushing for good, sensible proposals to defend New Yorkers and safeguard their constitutional rights. Rob ran for office as a combat veteran who took a strong stand against the SAFE Act. As a state Senator, he’s been a leader in putting forward common sense proposals to protect and restore our freedoms.”



Lynne M. Johnson, Vice Chair of the Orleans County Legislature (R-Yates) and Orleans County Shooters Committee on Political Education (SCOPE) Representative said, “ Senator Ortt is taking the right steps to repeal the unconstitutional Safe Act. An Act passed in the dark of night that proved to be an example of government at its worst. We must protect our right to keep and bear arms and not allow any infringement on this right. Senator Ortt is fighting for our constitutional rights, alongside his Niagara and Orleans County Legislatures and chapters of SCOPE .” So Progressives don’t have to worry, the proposed bill would keep the SAFE Act strong in New York City’s boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island where they need it badly to protect Progressives from killing each other. The legislation would reverse elements of the SAFE Act including gun licensing recertification requirements, storage mandates, firearm seizures and registries, and information collected on gun owners.Specifically, some of the measures include: · Repealing the five year recertification requirement for pistol permits; · Fully repealing the ammunition database; · Repealing the statewide License and Record Database that has not yet been implemented; and · Authorizing the transfer of firearms, rifles, and shotguns to family members as part of an estate. The bill was introduced in January. It’s likelihood of passing the Democrat-controlled Assembly and a sign off by the governor is estimated to be, by our oddsmakers at the Reporter, about one million to one. But, it’s the thought that counts. And that thought is freedom.