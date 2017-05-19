FORMER GAZETTE PUBLISHER TO RUN FOR COUNCIL

Share with:

Niagara Falls, NY – May 12, 2017 – Chris Voccio, who until this afternoon was the publisher of both the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, announced his candidacy for the Niagara Falls City Council.

Voccio, who took the helm of the Gazette in September of 2014, announced to his staff in January that he was retiring in May when he turned 50. He didn’t specify his plans at that time.

“I moved to Niagara Falls to turn around the Niagara Gazette, and I fell in love with the place,” Voccio said. “We have so much going for us, but city government seems to be in its own way. There’s a lack of leadership at city hall, and the council needs a change agent to help turn things around.”

Voccio, 50, is a native of Rhode Island and has managed newspapers across the country. He moved to Niagara Falls from CT where he was publisher of the Norwich Bulletin. He started working for Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc. (CNHI), of Montgomery, AL, owner of the Niagara Falls and Lockport newspapers, in 1999.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University of Smithfield, RI, and an MBA from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In 2008, after resigning his position as publisher of the Johnstown (PA) Tribune-Democrat, also owned by CNHI, he unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. After that election he returned to newspapering and the employ of CNHI.

Voccio’s campaign theme in 2008 was “It’s time for a change” and he says he’s sticking to that theme in 2017. “Niagara Falls city government is in desperate need for change, and I am a proven change agent. The electorate isn’t in the mood for the status quo this year. It’s time for a change.”

Voccio served on the board of directors for both the United Way of Greater Niagara and the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce until his May 12 retirement.

He is a Republican and describes his political philosophy as conservative-libertarian. “I believe in limited government, individual responsibility, the rule of law and some common sense for good measure,” he said.