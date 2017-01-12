Food-Stamp Recipients Can Order from Amazon, Other Online Retailers

Food-stamp recipients can use their taxpayer-funded benefit to order online from retailers like Amazon under a new Obama administration initiative that aims to facilitate the shopping experience for rural and urban residents. It marks the latest of many costly experiments by the administration to expand the fraud-infested program, which has seen a record-high number of beneficiaries under President Barack Obama. To eliminate the welfare stigma, the administration renamed food stamps Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and the rolls swelled to an astounding 46.5 million in 2016. This cost American taxpayers an eye-popping $70 billion, according to government figures.