First100Days

1. Appoints the Vice President, Mike Pence.

2. Justice Neil Gorsuch, as a new Supreme Court Justice committed to the Constitution.

3. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, committed to the rule of law.

4. Defense Secretary James Mattis, a warrior committed to restoring America’s military.

5. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired general committed to border security.

6. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobile.

7. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, a brain surgeon from a humble background.

8. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, a doctor who understands health care.

9. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, an advocate of school choice and educational reform.

10. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, former governor

11. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a former business CEO

12. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a conservative.

13. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, advocate for American values.

14. U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, friend of Israel.

15. White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, against crony capitalism.

16. National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, an accomplished military commander.

17. White House Counterterrorism Adviser Sebastian Gorka, committed to defeating radical Islam.

18. Restored the U.S. alliances with Israel.

19. Welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

20. Restored U.S. presence of leadership in the world.

21. Enforced red lines against the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

22. Dropped MOAB bomb on ISIS; sending a clear message to Iran and North Korea.

23. Secured Chinese cooperating in pressuring North Korea.

24. Secured release of Aya Hijazi, American charity worker held in Egypt since 2014.

25. Imposed a five-year ban on lobbying the government by former White House officials.

26. Imposed a lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign governments by former White House officials.

27. Repeatedly called out the liberal media for “fake news.”

28. Repealed mandate that forced states to fund Planned Parenthood.

29. Signed executive order reinstating Reagan policy against taxpayer funding of overseas abortions.

30. Stopped U.S. funding to the United Nations Population Fund, which promotes abortions.

31. Signed executive order establishing “extreme vetting.”

32. Signed executive order demanding a comprehensive plan to defeat ISIS.

33. Signed executive order calling for construction of border wall and

5,000 border agents.

34. Signed executive order directing Justice Department to cut funding to sanctuary cities.

35. Signed executive order initiating a temporary federal hiring freeze.

36. Signed executive order withdrawing from the Transpacific Partnership trade deal.

37. Signed executive order relaxing enforcement of Obamacare to greatest extent possible.

38. Signed executive order requiring two regulations be repealed for every new one issued.

39. Signed executive order requiring comprehensive approach to illegal immigration and crime.

40. Signed executive order seeking increased penalties for crimes against Police.

41. Signed executive order promoting Energy Independence.

42. Signed executive order putting American companies and workers first.

43. Signed executive order mandating review of federal regulations in Education.

44. Signed executive order investigating National Security Impact of Foreign Steel imports.

45. Signed executive order requiring an audit of Executive Branch agencies.

46. Signed executive order requiring that every agency create a regulatory reform task force.

47. Signed executive order rolling back environmental infringements on private property.

48. Signed executive order to prevent future taxpayer-funded bailouts.

49. Signed executive order to reverse restrictions on offshore energy development.

50. Signed executive order calling for a major review of National Monument Designations on federal lands.

51. Signed executive order establishing a new office to reform the Veterans Administration bureaucracy.

52. Signed executive order to address concerns of Rural America.

53. Signed executive order establishing White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

54. Signed executive order creating a Commission on Drug Addiction and the opioid crisis.

55. Signed executive order to combat transnational criminal organizations and international trafficking.

56. Repealed transgender public school bathroom mandate.

57. Repealed “Stream Protection Rule” that hurt coal industry.

58. Repealed Social Security Administration (SSA) gun ban.

59. Repealed Labor Department “blacklisting” rule with $500 million in regulatory costs.

60. Repealed Interior Department rule that restricted state and local authority in land use decisions.

61. Repealed unfunded education mandate that created new standards for teachers.

62. Repealed education rule that undermined state and local control.

63. Repealed regulation that prevented drug testing for unemployment compensation.

64. Repealed rule that banned some hunting in Alaska.

65. Repealed regulation that created vastly more paperwork and reporting of worker injuries.

66. Repealed regulations on Internet Service Providers.

67. Repealed rule that allowed states to force workers into government-run savings plans.

68. Repealed Dodd-Frank regulations that disadvantaged domestic companies.

69. Imposed sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile violations.

70. Imposed sanctions on Iran for human rights violations.

71. Ordered a review of the Iranian nuclear deal.

72. Produced a budget that cut $54 billion from federal bureaucracies.

73. Produced a budget that would eliminate 50 programs and more than 3,000 federal jobs.

74. Produced a budget that boosted spending for defense, homeland security and veterans.

75. Produced a tax reform plan that simplifies the tax code and reduces taxes for businesses and families.

76. Approved construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

77. Approved construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.

78. Shutdown illegal immigrant advocacy program at Department of Justice.

79. Established VOICE Office – Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement.

80. Reduced illegal immigration at the border by 61%.

81. Called for “major investigation” of voter fraud led by Vice President Mike Pence.

82. Called for repeal of the Johnson Amendment, which limits free speech of pastors and churches.

83. Called for 50% cut in funding to the United Nations.

84. Supported English as official language by dropping Spanish version of the White House website.

85. Purged “climate change” alarmism from White House website.

86. Returned bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office.

87. Succeeded in getting NATO nations to boost defense spending by $10 billion.

88. Halted $180 billion in regulations.

89. Signed legislation expanding private healthcare options for Veterans.

90. Relaxed Rules of Engagement in the fight against ISIS.

91. Imposed sanctions on Venezuelan vice president for International Drug Trafficking.

92. Consumer confidence highest in 17 years.

93. Small business confidence highest in 11 years.

94. Stock market is up 10% since inauguration, up 15% since election.

95. Exxon Mobil announced $20 billion/45,000 job expansion in U.S.

96. Charter Communications announced $25 billion expansion, creating

20,000 jobs in U.S.

97. Accenture announced $1.4 billion expansion, creating 15,000 jobs in U.S.

98. Intel announced $7 billion expansion, creating 10,000 jobs in the U.S.

99. Ordered renegotiation of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico.

100. Named former Congressman Scott Garrett, an outspoken critic of the Export-Import Bank to the Board of Directors.