Dr. Matthew DiPaola to present program on shoulder arthritis



Although shoulders are less likely to be involved with arthritis than hips or knees, shoulder arthritis is quite common. But, its not always as straightforward as one might think.

Matthew J. DiPaola, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon with extensive experience in treating shoulder arthritis, will discuss its diagnosis and treatment during a program on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at The Niagara, the new community center at 530 66th St. on the Niagara Catholic Jr./Sr. High School campus.

The presentation will be co-sponsored by UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. DiPaola has extensive experience in treating shoulder arthritis as well as rotator cuff tears, sports injuries of the shoulder and elbow, and shoulder and elbow fractures. An honors graduate of Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, he completed his fellowship in Reconstructive Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at the University Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York City, has published more than two dozen research articles and is widely respected as a medical conference lecturer and instructor.

The Jan. 24 program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. To register, call (716) 278-4604.