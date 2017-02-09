Dr. Dashkoff to discuss ‘Heart Health’ and importance of Memorial Hospital’s new cardiac catheterization lab; public invited

Share with:

The medical director of the new cardiac catheterization laboratory at The Heart Center of Niagara will be the featured speaker Wednesday (Feb. 15) during a Heart Month luncheon at the Elderwood Residences at Wheatfield Community Center, 2600 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Neil Dashkoff, M.D., will discuss “Heart Health and the Importance of a Cardiac Catheterization Lab in Niagara.” He will explain the procedures performed at a cardiac catheterization lab and the impact the new facility will make on the health of area residents.

The free program will begin at 11:30 a.m. A light lunch will be provided.

Dr. Dashkoff, a prominent Western New York cardiologist, will provide medical supervision and perform cardiac catheterization procedures at the new $2.2 million facility, a unique collaboration between Catholic Health, Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center Corporation and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Scheduled to open in April, it will address a pressing need for cardiac catheterization services in Niagara County.

To register for Wednesday’s program, call 278-4604.