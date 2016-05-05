‘I Doubled my Business Through the Reporter’ Lou Avino Isn’t all About Gutters 40-year Falls Legend Keeping On

Share with:

by Mike Hudson

Get your mind out of the gutter!

When people in Niagara Falls think of Lou Avino, they think of gutters. For more than 40 years Lou’s been climbing the ladder of success onto the rooftops of Cataract City homes, cleaning the gutters befouled by the leaves dropped by the city’s majestic maple, oak and fruit trees. “Regular gutter cleaning prevents wood rot, water damage, fungus, mold, bacteria, nesting roaches and insects and sagging and detached gutter. Clean your gutters regularly and prevent damage and save your dollars.” says Avino.

But there’s more to Lou than that.

Much more.

Siding, house painting, home repair; Avino is kind of a one stop shop for just about anything you mightneed done around the house.

Plus he’s a super nice guy. Old school. Gruff but always a gentleman, a jack of all trades who is asleast as responsible for keeping Niagara Falls looking nice as anyone with an office at City Hall.

He says advertising in the Niagara Falls Reporter has doubled his business over the past year.

“Since I started advertising in the Reporter, my phone is always busy. After all, everyone reads the Reporter. I find by being steady in the paper, the calls keep coming.”

Avino’s reputation however often precedes him. He’s a guy who gets the job done right the first time.

“Lou’s been working on my house since forever,” said one satisfied customer, a widow whose children have fled the city. “When he comes I always bake a rhubarb pie. He loves rhubarb pie.”

For his own part, Avino is modest.

“I do what I do, you know? It’s not rocket science,” he told the Reporter. “I’m a simple man who does what he does.”

Like many in Niagara Falls before him, his work ethic is pretty much what sees him through.

Give him a call, should some household problem get the better of you. He’ll pick up the phone himself. It’s 716 579-7397. Do yourself a favor.